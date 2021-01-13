State lawmakers seek flexibility amid pandemic as many forgo masks

But the Senate has taken stronger steps to push wearing masks, with legislative leaders proposing rules that say they are “expected” for lawmakers in Senate chambers and required for everyone else. Both chambers are expected to vote on their respective proposed rules in the coming days.

Senate Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck said he told his fellow Republicans, “we’ve just got to be kind for two months," to encourage them to take virus precautions.

Schoenbeck, a Republican from Watertown, acknowledged the risk of holding an in-person session, saying, “If one of my friends in the Senate ends up on a vent, we’re going home.”

The state has seen its average number of virus cases reported each day level off over the last two weeks at about 400 cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The Department of Health on Wednesday reported 452 new cases, as well as 19 deaths from the virus. The new virus deaths brought the overall death toll to 1,604 people.

Schoenbeck also said that an outbreak among legislative staff, who do the grind work of writing bills, taking minutes and organizing the day-to-day work of lawmakers, could threaten to cripple the session.