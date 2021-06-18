State lottery projecting 'record-breaking' growth

The South Dakota Lottery won big in Fiscal Year 2020 and is poised for an even luckier FY 21.
Sales director Marla Gruber said at the June 10 Lottery Commission meeting that the next fiscal year will be “record-breaking” for year-over-year growth, although she acknowledged the lottery had higher years in the past. The lottery exceeded its FY 20 total in mid-April this year, she said.
The total projected revenue for FY 21 is $167.34 million. In FY 20, the lottery garnered $128.43 million from video lottery, instant and lotto games. Most of the money comes from video lottery machines, which are projected to contribute $152.84 million in FY 21 – up from the $116.48 million in 2020.
And the net income of video lottery machines is increasing to $114.81 per terminal per day, according to Lottery Deputy Director Clark Hepper. He cited “huge growth” of $21.74 in a one-year span.
The net machine income is projected to reach $247.74 million in FY 21, up from $188.34 million in FY 20. As of April 30, the state’s share of the video lottery revenue is projected to be $152.84 million, up from $116.48 million in FY 20. There are 9,034 active video lottery machines in the state.
The state Lottery is projected to have a 33.75% increase in instant lottery sales, or scratch off tickets. In FY 20, instant sales generated $29.67 million, and FY 21 is projected to bring in $39.69 million. As of April 30, the revenue projected for FY 21 is $6.45 million, up from $5.05 million in FY 20.
Lotto games, which includes games like Powerball and Mega Millions, have a projected 26.64% increase, from $17.65 million in FY 20 to $22.35 million in FY 21. Projected revenue for FY 21 from Lotto games is $8.05 million, up from $6.89 million in FY 20.
“These are big numbers and they just continue to keep growing in spite of what we’ve been through with COVID,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said.
The lottery has provided $1.02 billion to the state General Fund since its inception in 1987, according to the lottery website. Around half of the entire General Fund goes to the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions. The lottery’s revenue was originally intended to fund education.
“Through FY2020, the South Dakota Lottery has provided over $3.06 billion to support education, develop natural resources, lower property taxes, and provide problem gambling treatment services,” the website reads. “Almost 95 cents of every dollar the Lottery earns, goes directly back to South Dakota. Of the $128 million raised last year, more than 45% went to education plus millions more for roads, natural resources and other good things.”
In FY 20, $123,735,722 of lottery revenue went to the General Fund; $4,481,139 went to the Capital Construction Fund, which supports road and bridge construction and repair; and $214,000 went to Social Services to fund treatment for problem gambling.
Gruber said since March, $7.8 million has been paid out to players. Advertising Director Wade LaRoche told the Journal the payout rate is typically around 60-62%, which is a standard lottery payout rate nationwide.
A state lottery with ubiquitous opportunities for players can also create gambling issues. A recent study from WalletHub shows South Dakota as the third-most gambling-addicted state, after Nevada and Mississippi.
The score was based on states’ overall gambling friendliness, the amount of citizens with gambling problems and accessible treatment for those addicted to gambling. Adjusting for gambling friendliness, S.D. ranks second in the nation, and adjusting for gambling problems and treatment options, the state ranks fourth.