State lottery projecting 'record-breaking' growth

The South Dakota Lottery won big in Fiscal Year 2020 and is poised for an even luckier FY 21.

Sales director Marla Gruber said at the June 10 Lottery Commission meeting that the next fiscal year will be “record-breaking” for year-over-year growth, although she acknowledged the lottery had higher years in the past. The lottery exceeded its FY 20 total in mid-April this year, she said.

The total projected revenue for FY 21 is $167.34 million. In FY 20, the lottery garnered $128.43 million from video lottery, instant and lotto games. Most of the money comes from video lottery machines, which are projected to contribute $152.84 million in FY 21 – up from the $116.48 million in 2020.

And the net income of video lottery machines is increasing to $114.81 per terminal per day, according to Lottery Deputy Director Clark Hepper. He cited “huge growth” of $21.74 in a one-year span.

The net machine income is projected to reach $247.74 million in FY 21, up from $188.34 million in FY 20. As of April 30, the state’s share of the video lottery revenue is projected to be $152.84 million, up from $116.48 million in FY 20. There are 9,034 active video lottery machines in the state.