State reports 48 new cases in one day; surges to 288 COVID-19 positives

When asked about new guidelines for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laid out Thursday by Health & Human Services, Clayton said the changes don’t relate to identifying individual people.

The new guidelines would make it easier for healthcare providers and other officials to disclose protected health information for public health purposes during the COVID-19 emergency. HHS wouldn’t penalize for any violations of certain provisions of HIPAA during the pandemic.

“HIPAA is a federal law, so it’s appropriate that those federal agencies would relay the action that they will or will not take if it’s not enforced at the state level,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

New cases

There are 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, totaling 288 positives.

Of the new cases, 36 of the 48 come from Minnehaha County, which makes 140 cases in that county alone. On April 1, Minnehaha had only 40 cases.

“I don’t anticipate that (Minnehaha) is going to be the only county that sees additional positive cases in a very rapid manner in that way,” Clayton said. “I think that’s something we need to keep in mind as we move forward.”

Brown and Yankton counties both report 4 new cases today, with new singular cases in Bon Homme, Brookings, Codington and Lincoln Counties.

