State Senate committee votes 8-1 to oppose statehood for District of Columbia

PIERRE | The Senate State Affairs committee endorsed Monday a Senate Concurrent Resolution that urges the state’s congressional delegation to vote against statehood for the District of Columbia.
SCR601 states that the district was designed to be the seat of government and has none of the economic characteristics of other states. The resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, said the district is far smaller than any state with just 69 square miles. By comparison, he said, Rhode Island is 18 times larger with 1,214 square miles.
“No area that small should be considered to become a state,” he said.
Residents of the district often say that since they pay taxes, they should have representation in Congress, Bolin said, countering that if they want representation, they could move to Maryland or Virginia.
Those residents also say that the district should be admitted as a state because it has a higher population than Wyoming or Vermont. Bolin said that flies in the face of the original intent to have the District of Columbia as a special geographic area to house the federal government.
The District of Columbia does have three votes in the Electoral College, Bolin said.
Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, took issue with one section of the resolution that said 75% of district voters have voted for the same party’s candidate since 1972.
Heinert said it looks like the district should be denied statehood because it “has a better chance of voting Democratic.”
South Dakota’s power in Washington is most evident in the Senate, Bolin said, adding, “Any effort that would dilute the power of South Dakota in the United States Senate, we should oppose.”
Heinert said the state’s congressional delegation should listen to the arguments for and against District of Columbia statehood and decide themselves on the issue’s merits.
“We’re wading into a problem that we don’t really need to,” Heinert said.
The committee voted along party lines 8-1 to send the resolution to the full Senate with Heinert the dissenting vote. Concurrent resolutions don’t have the power of law, but rather offer an insight into the intentions of the Legislature.