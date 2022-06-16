 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State senators silent on AG impeachment vote

  • 0
Ravnsborg election photop.jpg

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg addresses supporters on Nov. 6, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux Falls.

 Briana Sanchez, Sioux Falls Argus Leader

State senators are staying silent on how they will vote in South Dakota's first-ever impeachment trial next week, as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

The Associated Press asked each of the 35 members of the Republican-controlled Senate whether they had made a decision on the two impeachment charges that will be argued starting Tuesday. None of the 20 who responded said they had reached a decision. Most likened themselves to jurors or judges who must give a fair hearing in an ordeal that has fractured the state’s Republican Party and galvanized public opinion.

“Everybody’s keeping an objective mind and going into it with their eyes wide open,” said Republican Sen. Erin Tobin.

It will take 24 senators, or two-thirds, to convict Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican who isn't seeking reelection, on either of two articles of impeachment: committing crimes that caused the death of pedestrian Joseph Boever and malfeasance afterward.

People are also reading…

The circumstances surrounding the two-day trial may have already tipped some senators as they review crash investigation files and material from the House impeachment investigation. Ravnsborg's defense hasn't submitted any documents, so everything they have looked at likely works in the prosecution's favor.

“It would be hard for anyone to look at that information and not come to a conclusion,” said Republican Sen. Michael Rohl. “We haven’t seen a defense.”

Rohl said he hasn't made up his mind. Most of his questions are for Ravnsborg, who has not said whether he will testify.

Other senators have had less time to do their homework on the crash investigation. Republican Sen. Ryan Maher said he is already “agitated” because he will have to take a two-day break from running a new business to spend long hours in a Senate chamber likely baking in the summer heat. Lawmakers usually meet during the winter months, making air conditioning or cooling ventilation unnecessary.

“It’s going to be hot and we’re just going to sit there and sweat,” Maher said.

He said he did not know how he would vote, but said if Ravnsborg is convicted, he would probably vote to bar him from holding any future state office “just because he’s wasting my time now when he should have resigned.”

Other senators said they were looking forward to a trial as a public reckoning over crash details that have emerged in fits and starts in the 21 months since Ravnsborg struck Boever as he drove home from a Republican gathering.

Ravnsborg has said he did not know he killed a man until he returned to the crash site the next day and discovered Boever’s body. He initially told a 911 dispatcher he was in the middle of the road and hit “something.” He later said he thought he hit a deer or other animal and has insisted that neither he nor a sheriff who came to the scene could find what was hit in the dark. Investigators said they doubted some of Ravnsborg's statements.

“I am going to try and understand what really happened,” Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch said in an email. “How did he get on the shoulder — how did he not see Mr. Boever — how did he not see his face in his windshield. How did neither the AG or the sheriff see the body when they walked right by it.”

During the House impeachment investigation, Ravnsborg's defense centered on the constitutional grounds for impeachment and whether the two traffic misdemeanors, to which he pleaded no contest last year, were any reason to impeach him. He has also charged that Gov. Kristi Noem “politically weaponized” the crash to drive him from office.

Noem pressed the impeachment process along. After her administration argued for his removal, impeachment squeaked out of the House by a single vote. In the Senate, where it would require a two-thirds majority to convict Ravnsborg, lawmakers have usually been on the same page with the governor.

The political realities will certainly bear on senators' minds, said Jon Schaff, a political science professor at Northern State University.

“One would have to be naive to conclude that there’s not at least some political element going on,” he said. “What do constituents think and what does the governor think?”

Republican Sen. V.J. Smith said he has been careful not to comment on the trial out of fairness, even as dozens of people in his community have asked him about it. But he said he's reminded of Boever's death every time he passes the spot where he died on U.S. Highway 14.

“It never really leaves you,” he said. “We’re all looking for closure of a tragic situation.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

The owners of  Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property. The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel. Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation. Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression and interference in the hotel’s operation.

Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota

A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs attacked her Monday morning as she walked in Freeman, about 50 miles west of Sioux Falls. Police say she was treated at a hospital for serious injuries that required nine stitches. The dogs were inside the owner’s house when police arrived. Freeman police Officer Jay Slevin says the owner refused to surrender the animals to him then escaped out the back door as Slevin awaited backup. Police believe he took the dogs to a friend’s house in Sioux Falls.

Avera Health data breach affects 700 patients

The private information of hundreds of patients at a Sioux Falls-based health care system have been compromised. Avera Health says a data breach allowed someone to obtain the personal information of about 700 patients who received care at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls. The information includes names, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates and email addresses. Avera Health was alerted to the breach by one of its vendors, MCG Health, which was also affected. MCG provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans.

GOP dealing with spam attack on convention registrations

South Dakota Republican Party officials are warding off a spam attack prior to the group’s convention later this month. Party officials have been forced to remove hundreds of fake names of participants after spammers accessed the party’s online registration page. The hackers also maxed out the 28 spots that had been reserved for media credentials, forcing the party to close down press registrations. In order to deter the activity, the party is forcing people to pay $1 to register, which will reimbursed to delegates when they go to the convention. GOP Chairman Dan Lederman says the party can’t charge money because it would constitute an illegal “poll tax.” The convention is June 23-25.

Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years

A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accuses 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of Browns Valley, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Two other defendants have been charged in the case. Stewart was arrested last year in Todd County, Minnesota, where police searched his motorhome and discovered a half-pound of meth, more than $9,000 in cash and two firearms.

South Dakota asks for disaster declaration for May 12 storms

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has requested a presidential disaster declaration as the result of damage from a May 12 storm system that included tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. The request is meant to pave the way for federal funding to help with recovery, although it is not guaranteed. Noem is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for repairs to public infrastructure. The storms resulted in two deaths. There were 14 reported tornadoes and and wind gusts of more than 100 mph in some places. A preliminary assessment indicates more than $6.7 million in damage was done to public infrastructure in 20 counties and on two reservations. Nearly 70,000 customers experienced power outages.

Man arrested after shooting at construction workers

Police have arrested a Rapid City man after he allegedly fired shots at construction workers along a highway. The Rapid City Journal reports the Pennington County Sheriff's Department responded Monday afternoon to reports of a man shooting at construction workers along State Highway 79 south of Rapid City. A sheriff's spokeswoman says it appears the man has no connection to the workers. State troopers converged on the area and arrested the 53-year-old man. No one was hurt.

Draft report finds Noem's daughter got special treatment

Draft report finds Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee last year probed into the certification process for Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor had called a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers in the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency had moved to deny her the license. Peters received another opportunity to demonstrate she could meet federal standards and received her license four months later. The report states the extra opportunity deviated from established protocol.

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA approves COVID vaccines for kids under 5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News