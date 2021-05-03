State water board to hear permit request for proposed uranium mine

The Water Management Board will be evaluating whether Powertech, the Canadian company seeking state permits for a proposed uranium mine near Edgemont, can continue with the permit process at its meeting Wednesday.
The Water Management Board’s regular meeting will be held in Pierre, beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain time. The meeting will be live streamed on sd.net.
Powertech attorneys Matthew Naasz and Richard Williams of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore requested a status conference for its Dewey Burdock Project in an April 16 letter to the WMB chair.
The status conference is not an automatic re-initiation of permit proceedings, rather it will evaluate whether the process should continue. This will involve looking at the permits Powertech has already acquired and the current legal challenges they face as well as seeking the Board’s guidance on re-initiating the permitting process through the state.
The three federal permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have been issued. The EPA permits issued in November 2020 were appealed to the Environmental Appeals Board. The NRC permit was issued in April 2014, and interveners filed a petition for review in December 2020.
Interveners in the Dewey Burdock Project say that the mine will damage potential cultural artifacts on the site as well as irreparably destroy the water quality for the southwestern region of the state.
Despite all of its existing permits for the Dewey Burdock Project having been appealed, the company does not expect any of the petitions for review or appeals to be successful in stalling the project.
Hearings on the water permit applications and the groundwater discharge plan occurred in October and November 2013. Powertech filed a Motion to Continue on Nov. 19 of that year, which the Board granted Nov. 25. By that point, the hearing was set to resume after the two federal permits could be granted.