State water board to hear permit request for proposed uranium mine

The Water Management Board will be evaluating whether Powertech, the Canadian company seeking state permits for a proposed uranium mine near Edgemont, can continue with the permit process at its meeting Wednesday.

The Water Management Board’s regular meeting will be held in Pierre, beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain time. The meeting will be live streamed on sd.net.

Powertech attorneys Matthew Naasz and Richard Williams of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore requested a status conference for its Dewey Burdock Project in an April 16 letter to the WMB chair.

The status conference is not an automatic re-initiation of permit proceedings, rather it will evaluate whether the process should continue. This will involve looking at the permits Powertech has already acquired and the current legal challenges they face as well as seeking the Board’s guidance on re-initiating the permitting process through the state.