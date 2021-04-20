State's top health official, doctors urge all adults to get COVID-19 vaccine

The state Department of Health and healthcare systems came together Tuesday to encourage South Dakotans to receive a COVID-19 vaccination if they have not already.
Currently, 53% of South Dakotans 16 years old and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine but to reach herd immunity 70% of the state population will need to have gotten a full course – that’s around another 120,000 people.
“We need help sustaining vaccinations, and we’re confident South Dakotans will do the right thing and get vaccinated to form a unified front [against COVID],” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said at a press conference in Sioux Falls.
Vaccination is the “number one way” out of the pandemic, Malsam-Rysdon said, so the sooner the state can reach herd immunity, the quicker everyone can return to some semblance of normalcy.
A handful of doctors and officials from Sanford and Avera Health Groups joined Malsam-Rysdon and state Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton to emphasize the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and to convince people to get the shot.
Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president and medical officer for Sanford Health, said we are “so close” to returning to normal and that everyone plays a role in getting back to that standard. Reducing the number of active cases and variants of the virus is possible through vaccination, he said.
Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Avera Medical Group Dr. David Erickson said vaccination is something virtually anyone can do to slow the spread of disease. Vaccines give a person antibodies to fight a virus, so even if a vaccinated person contracts COVID the case will be a mild one.
“Time is of the essence. Variants are appearing, which is natural and expected, but we want to get ahead of that because some can spread faster and cause more severe illness,” Erickson said.
Vaccination produces a higher level of antibodies than natural immunity from contracting COVID. People who had COVID still need to be vaccinated as natural antibodies weaken over time.
Young people who feel they are not at high risk if they do contract COVID should still get vaccinated, health officials agreed. Currently, people in their 20’s are one of the highest proportions of infected populations. The younger population is also the biggest culprit when it comes to spreading the virus — even if a young person themselves does not contract COVID, their friends or family members could.
Young people who have even mild COVID cases are also still at risk of developing long-term effects from the virus. Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality for Avera, said he has had young patients who complain of multiple lingering symptoms: they can’t get back to the same high activity level, experience persistent fatigue, or develop what Basel called “COVID brain fog” which prohibits them from thinking clearly.
Basel also highlighted how different COVID is from the flu virus. Forty to 50 South Dakotans die each year on average due to the flu, but COVID has caused 40 times as many deaths (1,953 as of Tuesday afternoon) during the yearlong pandemic.
The vaccine is also safe for pregnant and lactating women, according to Dr. Heather Spies, an OB/GYN at Sanford in Sioux Falls. Vaccination also does not affect fertility, she said. New studies have also shown that a vaccinated mother can pass COVID antibodies to the baby in utero or through breast milk, she said.
Getting a second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is vital, Basel said, as the second shot is the one that pushes a person’s antibody levels higher and stays there. One shot of a two-dose vaccine is not enough, he said. Wilde added that people who aren’t fully vaccinated are still at risk to contract COVID.
Having armed the public with information to dispel myths and rumors, the healthcare professionals emphasized one last time the importance of getting vaccinated. Clayton said COVID will be with us forever now, but through vaccination the most severe outcomes can be avoided.
“The virus mutates, so you don’t know what the future can hold. What we do know is that we have a vaccine that can lower your odds of severe illness,” Wilde said.
They stressed that now, the pandemic’s timeline is up to the public.
“The quicker people get vaccinated, the quicker we can open up and get back to normal,” Basel said.
Malsam-Rysdon said there are many opportunities for people to become vaccinated and the state is no longer experiencing shortages of vaccine.
“It’s more available than ever before, it’s never been more convenient to get vaccinated. We need to get more shots in arms to get to herd immunity,” she said.
To find vaccination locations in your county, visit the DOH’s COVID-19 website at doh.sd.gov/covid/vaccine/providermap/default.aspx.