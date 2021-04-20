State's top health official, doctors urge all adults to get COVID-19 vaccine

Basel also highlighted how different COVID is from the flu virus. Forty to 50 South Dakotans die each year on average due to the flu, but COVID has caused 40 times as many deaths (1,953 as of Tuesday afternoon) during the yearlong pandemic.

The vaccine is also safe for pregnant and lactating women, according to Dr. Heather Spies, an OB/GYN at Sanford in Sioux Falls. Vaccination also does not affect fertility, she said. New studies have also shown that a vaccinated mother can pass COVID antibodies to the baby in utero or through breast milk, she said.

Getting a second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is vital, Basel said, as the second shot is the one that pushes a person’s antibody levels higher and stays there. One shot of a two-dose vaccine is not enough, he said. Wilde added that people who aren’t fully vaccinated are still at risk to contract COVID.

Having armed the public with information to dispel myths and rumors, the healthcare professionals emphasized one last time the importance of getting vaccinated. Clayton said COVID will be with us forever now, but through vaccination the most severe outcomes can be avoided.

“The virus mutates, so you don’t know what the future can hold. What we do know is that we have a vaccine that can lower your odds of severe illness,” Wilde said.