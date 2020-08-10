You have permission to edit this article.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally traffic down just 3.8 percent compared to last year
  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Sturgis Rally

Bikers riding through downtown Sturgis on Friday, the first day of the 80th annual motorcycle rally.

 Associated Press

Vehicle traffic counts for the first three days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are down just 3.8 percent compared to 2019, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The breakdown from the 80th annual rally’s nine traffic count locations are:

  • Friday, 49,835 entering Sturgis, down 4.3 percent compared to the same day last year;
  • Saturday, 54,804, down 8 percent;
  • Sunday, 56,149, up 1.1 percent;
  • Three-day total, 160,788 in 2020 compared to 167,000 in 2019, down 3.8 percent.

An estimated 495,00 people attended the rally in 2019, according to Department of Transportation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was estimated that around 250,000 would attend the rally this year.

Tags

