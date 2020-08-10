Sturgis Motorcycle Rally traffic down just 3.8 percent compared to last year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vehicle traffic counts for the first three days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are down just 3.8 percent compared to 2019, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The breakdown from the 80th annual rally’s nine traffic count locations are:

Friday, 49,835 entering Sturgis, down 4.3 percent compared to the same day last year;

Saturday, 54,804, down 8 percent;

Sunday, 56,149, up 1.1 percent;

Three-day total, 160,788 in 2020 compared to 167,000 in 2019, down 3.8 percent.

An estimated 495,00 people attended the rally in 2019, according to Department of Transportation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was estimated that around 250,000 would attend the rally this year.

