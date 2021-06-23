Task force recommends cutting USD West River nursing program

A state task force is recommending bachelor-level nursing education programs in western South Dakota transition from two universities to one.

The South Dakota Board of Regents' Senate Bill 55 Task Force has spent the past year studying efficiencies within the public university system, and it will make recommendations for changes to Gov. Kristi Noem and the Legislature in the fall.

The task force proposes making South Dakota State University the primary BSN degree program in Rapid City, ending the the University of South Dakota's BSN program, directing SDSU and Black Hills State University to increase resources for the consolidated West River program and increasing admissions to the West River program.

While the proposal would eliminate an entire program, the intent is to increase the pipeline of new nurses graduating from the West River program. Paperwork from the task force meeting shows a plan to increase admissions into the Rapid City-based nursing program from 48 to 72 applicants next spring and to further increase admissions from 72 to 144 applicants annually once necessary facilities are remodeled.

