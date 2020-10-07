Tribe says that it had to find out-of-state hospitals for its COVID-19 patients

“We’re a very, very basic hospital,” Serr said. “We can’t do much here.”

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's chairman, Harold Frazier, has said the limited number of beds and remoteness of the facility is part of the reason the tribe enacted strict lockdowns and coronavirus checkpoints to minimize outbreaks on the reservation. But as the coronavirus surges statewide, the tribe and its health department have not been able to keep the virus completely at bay.

Nonetheless, the South Dakota Department of Health reports that the state’s hospital capacity remains in good shape. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said hospital diversions and transfers are part of the way that hospitals share the burden of patients.

“The reason we will see diversions is due to a lot of different factors,” she said. “We'll see diversions happen at various times of the year in certain parts of the state just due to more activity in that part of the state, more need for certain kinds of beds.”

There are currently 37 South Dakota facilities caring for COVID-19 patients, including 10 with intensive care units and three using ventilators, according to Malsam-Rysdon. She said the large number of facilities handling COVID-19 patients shows the state's hospitals have prepared for the pandemic.