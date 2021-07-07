U.S. Department of Education approves S.D.'s plans for COVID relief funds

The Department of Education announced Wednesday the approval of South Dakota's American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plans and distributed remaining ESSER funds to them.

South Dakota is receiving more than $381 million in ESSER funds, and Wednesday's approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $127 million. The Rapid City school district will receive a total of $40.1 million.

South Dakota's plan details how the state is using ESSER funds to re-engage students and equitably expand opportunity for those who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the DOE distributed two thirds of the ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states are made available once state plans are approved.