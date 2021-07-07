U.S. Department of Education approves S.D.'s plans for COVID relief funds

The Department of Education announced Wednesday the approval of South Dakota's American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plans and distributed remaining ESSER funds to them.
South Dakota is receiving more than $381 million in ESSER funds, and Wednesday's approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $127 million. The Rapid City school district will receive a total of $40.1 million.
South Dakota's plan details how the state is using ESSER funds to re-engage students and equitably expand opportunity for those who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, the DOE distributed two thirds of the ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states are made available once state plans are approved.
“South Dakota is pleased to be among the first states to have their plans approved. South Dakota schools also were among the first in the nation to reopen their doors at the start of the 2020-21 school year,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a statement. “Our plan identifies three priorities for the next few years: supporting strong instruction and educational opportunities, addressing students’ mental health needs, and focusing on the educator workforce. As we move forward, we will continue to evaluate data and engage with stakeholders as we identify strategies to support engagement and learning for all students.”
States are using federal pandemic resources to support safe in-person instruction and meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students, with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. In South Dakota, the DOE focused on:
- Returning to in-person learning in 2021, safely reopening schools and sustaining safe operations. SD DOE supported the return to in-person learning in fall 2020 by providing local leaders with the data, resources, and technical assistance they needed to make sound decisions based on the needs of their students, local conditions, and the most up to date science. As most schools have been open the entire previous school year, DOE expects this to continue in school year 2021-22.
- Hiring school nurses, counselors, and paraprofessionals. In the 2020-21 school year, DOE supported district-led initiatives to add school nurses, counselors and special education paraprofessionals using federal ESSER funding.
- Re-engaging students. South Dakota is exploring means to assist local education agencies in identifying disengaged students through additional tools and programming to support these students’ academic progress and overall well-being. State level spending of ESSER funds will focus on strategies designed to engage and re-engage students that may have missed out on instruction and educational opportunities and provide strong instruction for academic attainment for all students based on their individual needs.
“I am excited to announce approval for South Dakota's plan,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year. The approval of these.”