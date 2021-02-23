UPDATE: Noem calls on AG to resign after fatal crash, releases his police interviews

“It is my hope that Attorney General Ravnsborg resigns rather than going through this investigation and impeachment vote in the House and likely the state Senate,” Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat from Sioux Falls, tweeted Tuesday morning.

Articles of impeachment were then introduced Tuesday afternoon. House Resolution 7001 gives two reasons for the impeachment proceedings: Causing the death of Boever and for statements and actions following Boever’s death that failed to meet the standard of the Office of Attorney General.

Noem supports the impeachment effort, Fury said. The governor would have the power to appoint a new attorney general if Ravnsborg resigns or is impeached, according to the South Dakota Constitution.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noem never said Ravnsborg should step down or take a leave of absence during the investigation and denied reports that she asked him to resign in the days after the crash. She did not call on him to resign last Thursday, after his charges were announced, but ordered the Department of Public Safety to release more materials from the investigation into the crash.