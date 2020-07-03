Update: Police threaten to arrest protesters at Mount Rushmore; Trump en route to SD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the third update of coverage that precedes President Trump's visit to the Black Hills and tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

About 150 protesters gathered by mid-afternoon, in some cases having heated exchanges with people driving up to Mount Rushmore, touting messages including treaty rights, Black Lives Matter, anti-Trump, and anti-KKK. Protesters are gathered near the checkpoint at Highways 16/244 where ticket holders are screened before continuing to Mount Rushmore.

Law enforcement has declared the gathering as an unlawful assembly and are telling the protesters to move on or they will be arrested.

President Trump, meanwhile, boarded Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base at around 4 p.m. for the flight to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

Heavily armed members of the Secret Service arrived shortly after 3 p.m. at Mount Rushmore. The day's program was scheduled to start at 4 p.m., while crowds continue to arrive. According to the Department of Defense, the day's events included a flyover — which rumbled across Rapid City on its way to Mount Rushmore National Memorial — as well an aerial salute to several cities that played roles in the American Revolution.

Meanwhile, crowds continue to gather in Keystone while buses have been taking more people from Rapid City to Keystone.

