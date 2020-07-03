Update: President Trump arrives at Ellsworth Air Force Base; protesters being arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the fifth update of coverage that precedes President Trump's visit to the Black Hills and tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

After flying over Mount Rushmore, Air Force One and President Trump have landed at about 6:40 p.m. at Ellsworth Air Force One. Marine One then left the base about 7 p.m. for the short flight to Mount Rushmore.

The speaking program, which will feature speeches from Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the national monument where an estimated 7,500 people are awaiting him. The fireworks show will start after the speeches are given. ​

Ticket holders for Trump's appearance and fireworks had to be at Mount Rushmore by 6 p.m. Because of the protests, some ticket holders could not get through in time.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is now arresting protesters at Mount Rushmore.

