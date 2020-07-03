Update: President Trump arrives at Mount Rushmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the sixth update of coverage that precedes President Trump's visit to the Black Hills and tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived at Mount Rushmore for the fireworks show. Upon his arrival, the Blue Angels did a flyover at Mount Rushmore.

Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and President Trump will be speaking before the fireworks show.

While Trump was on his way to Mount Rushmore, law enforcement made some arrests — primarily of protesters who chose arrest as an act of civil disobedience.

