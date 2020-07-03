Update: President Trump arrives at Mount Rushmore
topical alert featured wire

Update: President Trump arrives at Mount Rushmore

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the sixth update of coverage that precedes President Trump's visit to the Black Hills and tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived at Mount Rushmore for the fireworks show. Upon his arrival, the Blue Angels did a flyover at Mount Rushmore.

Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and President Trump will be speaking before the fireworks show.

While Trump was on his way to Mount Rushmore, law enforcement made some arrests — primarily of protesters who chose arrest as an act of civil disobedience. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News