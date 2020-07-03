Update: Protests ramp up; National Guard on the scene; Trump scheduled to arrive at Ellsworth soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the fourth update of coverage that precedes President Trump's visit to the Black Hills and tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Law enforcement in riot gear are on the scene as protesters standing and even dancing blocked the road to Mount Rushmore, prompting law enforcement to declare the situation an unlawful assembly.

The National Guard has just arrived on the scene and there are reports they are prepared to use tear gas on the protesters.

Meanwhile, the crowd continued to gather at Mount Rushmore, though some ticket holders for the fireworks show have been unable to get through the protests and stood outside their cars watching the action.

The lower level of the amphitheater is filled but there are many empty seats in the upper level. Many of the ticket holders are not wearing masks, but they are wearing Trump and MAGA hats and shirts with political messages.

Marine One, the helicopter that transports Air Force One, is now at Ellsworth Air Force Base. President Trump is expected to arrive around 6:45 p.m.

