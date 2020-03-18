UPDATE: State unable to process coronavirus tests, Noem says

Dr. Brad Archer, chief medical officer at Monument Health, provides information on personal care and wellness self-evaluation Wednesday during a press conference held by Gov. Kristi Noem with updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kristi Noem updates the media on the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Wednesday at Monument Health in Rapid City. Noem said testing for the COVID-19 virus was halted temporarily due to a lack of testing supplies at the South Dakota Department of Health laboratory in Pierre.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, updates media on the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference held Wednesday at Monument Health in Rapid City. Noem said Wednesday testing for the COVID-19 virus was halted temporarily due to a lack of testing supplies at the South Dakota Department of Health laboratory in Pierre.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, center, updates media on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City. Noem said Wednesday testing for the COVID-19 virus was halted temporarily due to a lack of testing supplies at the South Dakota Department of Health laboratory in Pierre. Also pictured are Dr. Brad Archer, left, the chief medical officer at Monument Health and Paulette Davidson, right, the president and CEO of Monument Health.
Monument Health President and CEO Paulette Davidson addresses the media during a press conference held Wednesday by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, at Monument Health in Rapid City. that provided updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health for the State of South Dakota, addresses the media during a press conference held Wednesday by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, at Monument Health in Rapid City that provided updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota.
Gov. Noem said Wednesday in Rapid City that the state doesn’t have enough enzymes and reagents to process the tests at the state health lab.
“We’re not running any of those tests today. We are working on several different suppliers to get that into the state health lab hopefully within hours,” Noem said at a press conference Wednesday morning at Monument Health, noting that they’ve been requesting supplies for the last several weeks and that many other states have similar issues.
One order of the supplies that was en route to Pierre got cancelled at the last minute, she said.
“That’s why we have seen a shortage on those supplies, and we’re hoping to get them very soon,” she said, adding that the CDC, FDA, White House and Vice President Mike Pence are working to get supplies to the state.
The governor also said the state didn't complete any new coronavirus tests Tuesday and has "approximately 350" pending tests in South Dakota at the Department of Health.
Since no new tests were completed, no new positive tests were processed.
"People being tested today are being isolated and will be notified about the results as soon as they are received," she said.
There have been 551 negative tests in South Dakota and 11 positive tests in the state.
