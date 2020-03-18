UPDATE: State unable to process coronavirus tests, Noem says

Gov. Noem said Wednesday in Rapid City that the state doesn’t have enough enzymes and reagents to process the tests at the state health lab.

“We’re not running any of those tests today. We are working on several different suppliers to get that into the state health lab hopefully within hours,” Noem said at a press conference Wednesday morning at Monument Health, noting that they’ve been requesting supplies for the last several weeks and that many other states have similar issues.

One order of the supplies that was en route to Pierre got cancelled at the last minute, she said.

“That’s why we have seen a shortage on those supplies, and we’re hoping to get them very soon,” she said, adding that the CDC, FDA, White House and Vice President Mike Pence are working to get supplies to the state.

The governor also said the state didn't complete any new coronavirus tests Tuesday and has "approximately 350" pending tests in South Dakota at the Department of Health.

Since no new tests were completed, no new positive tests were processed.

"People being tested today are being isolated and will be notified about the results as soon as they are received," she said.

There have been 551 negative tests in South Dakota and 11 positive tests in the state.

