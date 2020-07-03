Update: Thousands now at Mount Rushmore for fireworks show, President Trump's visit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the second update of coverage that precedes President Trump's visit to the Black Hills and tonight's fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Thousands of people have begun filing into the amphitheater and upper levels of seating at Mount Rushmore.

Signs vary in message: "God Bless America," "CNN: Communist News Network," "Keep America Great" and "Make America Great Again" are among them.

Hundreds more people are still filing through security at the single front entrance, which included two rounds of bag searches and a metal detector. Private helicopters have been flying around.

No onstage appearances yet, but loudspeakers are blaring Top 40 songs and patriotic anthems. A Neil Young song played, despite Young's distaste for Trump during the 2016 campaign cycle when Trump played "Keep On Rockin' In the Free World" to Young's dismay.

