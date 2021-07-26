VA, Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board mandate vaccines for employees

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board will be mandating COVID-19 vaccination for their employees.

The Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, which includes the Tribal Epidemiology Center and the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City, announced July 23 it would be requiring all employees get vaccinated by Sept. 21. According to Oyate Health Center spokesperson Brandon Ecoffey, more than 75% of all Health Board employees have already received a vaccine.

The VA’s announcement came Monday afternoon and the VA Black Hills Health Care System – which has locations in Fort Meade and Hot Springs – will be complying and rolling out the requirement to all patient-facing physicians, according to spokesperson Teresa Forbes.

Patient-facing employees include physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors who work in VA facilities, visit VA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves.

Each VA employee will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated. It will have no personal expense and they will also receive four hours of paid leave after showing proof of vaccination.