VA, Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board mandate vaccines for employees

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board will be mandating COVID-19 vaccination for their employees.
The Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, which includes the Tribal Epidemiology Center and the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City, announced July 23 it would be requiring all employees get vaccinated by Sept. 21. According to Oyate Health Center spokesperson Brandon Ecoffey, more than 75% of all Health Board employees have already received a vaccine.
The VA’s announcement came Monday afternoon and the VA Black Hills Health Care System – which has locations in Fort Meade and Hot Springs – will be complying and rolling out the requirement to all patient-facing physicians, according to spokesperson Teresa Forbes.
Patient-facing employees include physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors who work in VA facilities, visit VA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves.
Each VA employee will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated. It will have no personal expense and they will also receive four hours of paid leave after showing proof of vaccination.
“We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a news release. “Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise.”
The federal VA has seen four employees die of COVID-19 in recent weeks, all of whom were unvaccinated. At least three employees who died had contracted the Delta variant. Additionally, there has been a recent outbreak among unvaccinated employees and trainees at a VA Law Enforcement Training Center, according to a news release.
The Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board announced its mandate last Friday, and Ecoffey said the Oyate Health Center has not heard any complaints from employees about the requirement. The Health Board internally tracks its vaccinated employees and will continue to monitor unvaccinated employees’ status.
“Compared to vaccination rates nationally and statewide, it speaks to the standing of our staff on [COVID vaccination],” Ecoffey told the Journal Monday. “We haven’t had anyone approach and say they would resign over this.”
The Tribal Leaders’ Health Board has a Tribal Epidemiology Center in Rapid City, which Ecoffey said is beneficial in helping employees understand the importance of vaccination. Additionally, tribal governments have been advocating their citizens to get vaccinated, which has also helped increase confidence.
“In accordance with GPTLHB’s duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards, GPTLHB has adopted this policy to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our relatives and visitors, and the community at large from infectious diseases that vaccinations reduce,” GPTLHB CEO Jerilyn Church said in a statement.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19. We have the vaccines that have been proven to save lives. We want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Church said.
The largest reason unvaccinated employees gave for holding out was health concerns, particularly for new or expecting mothers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the vaccine is safe for pregnant people and their babies.
The Oyate Health Center is offering vaccinations to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 725 N. Lacrosse St. On August 21, OHC will host a vaccine clinic at Rushmore Mall.
“We’ve been pretty clear that this is mandatory. If someone doesn’t feel comfortable with that, they’re welcome to pursue employment elsewhere,” Ecoffey said.
Elsewhere West River, Monument Health will not be requiring vaccinations. Monument spokesperson Dan Daly said physician leadership would consult with partners in the Mayo Clinic Care Network and other medical experts before making a decision.
On Monday, over 50 healthcare organizations nationwide released a joint statement in support of mandating COVID vaccinations for all health and long-term care workers.
“This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being,” the statement, co-signed by organizations like the American Medical Association, reads.
The statement maintains that COVID vaccines are safe and effective and that the majority of healthcare workers should get vaccinated to protect themselves, their colleagues, their patients and loved ones.
“This is especially necessary to protect those who are vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. Indeed, this is why many health care and long-term care organizations already require vaccinations for influenza, hepatitis B, and pertussis,” it continues.