Vaccine hesitancy rates high in South Dakota

South Dakota is second in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations with over 50% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine. But in order to reach a 70% vaccination rate — the Department of Health’s goal to prevent the most severe cases and deaths — the next phase will mean convincing the holdouts.
“Now we’re in a different spot where the vaccine is available to anybody 16 and older, which is awesome, very pleased to be at this point,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon told the Journal in an interview Thursday.
“We know we’ll have to circle back to folks who are hesitant for whatever reason. So that will be work that we’re starting to do and have been doing, and we’ll have to continue to do to really tease out some of those populations that they either needed more time, they needed more information, they need to hear that information in a different way, so that they feel comfortable becoming vaccinated,” she said.
A recent report from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, shows South Dakota — and the upper Midwest — has some of the largest concentrations of vaccine hesitancy in the country. A map on the ASPE’s website shows that central South Dakota, the most rural part of the state, has the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy at around 29% of people surveyed.
East and West River, however, each have slightly lower rates of hesitancy. East River counties display around 20% of people who are vaccine hesitant, and West River counties show around 21% of people are vaccine hesitant. In Pennington County specifically, an estimated 21.26% of people showed hesitancy and 8.22% showed strong hesitancy toward receiving a COVID vaccination.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said there are lots of national polls on the topic, but the DOH worked with the University of South Dakota to conduct a survey among adults 65 years and older to ask about the vaccine and the majority of the people surveyed had been vaccinated. The survey asked whether they had received a vaccine, if they had access to information about the vaccine, whether they intended to get it, and what some of their concerns were about it.
“We were not able to identify individuals that had been missed. We actually anticipated about 80% of individuals that we contacted, at least, had already received their vaccination or were able to schedule their vaccine or knew how to schedule their vaccine,” Clayton told the Journal Thursday.
The department focused its efforts on long-term care facilities at the beginning of the vaccine rollout, and those high rates of vaccination have caused fewer outbreaks within assisted living facilities and shows what can happen when herd immunity is achieved, Clayton said.
Some of the concerns the department has heard regarding vaccination “run the gamut,” Clayton said, from wanting to wait and see how the vaccine affects already-vaccinated people to concerns about the vaccine fusing to a recipient’s DNA.
“We’re trying to get back to providing additional information we think would be helpful to make their decision around vaccine. Some of that is going to be talking about how the speed at which the vaccine was produced and its cutting the red tape around vaccine production and not shortcuts around the science and safety of the vaccine. And then also making sure individuals are aware that there’s not concerns for [Pfizer and Moderna’s RNA vaccines] to somehow fuse themselves into the DNA of the person receiving the vaccine,” Clayton said.
Malsam-Rysdon emphasized that the vaccine does not have any impact to a person’s DNA and said that was one of the most persistent pieces of misinformation regarding COVID vaccination.
Clayton said the speed at which the vaccine was produced is something that the medical and scientific communities have been working toward for a long time. The quickest vaccine development up until this point was for the mumps vaccine, which took five years.
“When that vaccine was licensed was also the same year that the pocket calculator came out,” Clayton said. “I think there has to be trust that it’s not like we threw a few things together and here’s your vaccine. It is built on many years of science and a very solid foundation.”
Surveys from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that younger adults, women, non-Hispanic Black people, adults living in rural areas, adults who are less educated and have lower incomes, and those without health insurance were more likely to express hesitancy to get vaccinated.
A poll in late March by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation showed Republicans and white evangelical Christians were most likely to say they won’t get vaccinated, with almost 30% of both groups responding that they will “definitely not” get shots.
The overall population of people who said they would “definitely not” get vaccinated has been stable over the past few months, with 15% in that category in December compared with 13% in March. Fewer respondents reported they were in “wait and see” mode, however, and that they had moved more favorably toward getting vaccinated.
For the time being, the state health department is focusing most on getting shots in arms of people who want the vaccine. Anecdotally, though, Malsam-Rysdon said she already knows the DOH will need to work on convincing younger people to get vaccinated — a trend that is not unique to COVID, she said.
The 20- to 29-year-old population is currently seeing an increase in cases as well as hospitalizations due to COVID. As a result, the median age of hospitalized people due to COVID has dropped seven years in the last few months from 64 to 57. Clayton said that demonstrates the vaccine’s efficacy since many older people who are at higher risk have gotten vaccinated and are now hospitalized at lower rates.
There are a lot of different strategies the state can employ to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH has been emphasizing getting information about the vaccine from trusted sources — “social media is not usually one of them,” she added.
The department also does a number of ad runs and consistently refreshes the messaging based on what it is working on. Right now, it is starting to run ads about vaccine hesitancy. Sometimes, Malsam-Rysdon said, people just need to hear the same information a couple times from different people to feel comfortable getting a vaccine. For that reason, she said the DOH intends to use people within hesitant demographics to influence those people to consider getting vaccinated.
“Me talking to kids that are 21 and 24 is maybe not as effective as somebody in their own age group who they would otherwise be influenced by,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
“If a person is aware that something is blatantly wrong, helping point them to the correct information is helpful because then that person becomes a trusted resource, or at least that they’d be able to direct them to the trusted information,” Clayton added.
The department also puts out targeted messaging letting people know where vaccine appointments are available as well as “myths versus facts” graphics contrasting misinformation about the vaccine with the truth.
Hesitancy is attitudinal, however, and Malsam-Rysdon said the department will address other potential barriers to vaccination such as transportation to a vaccination site or difficulty making an appointment to make sure those that want it can get their shot first.
Clayton said one of the best marketing tools the vaccine has is its efficacy, citing the “incredible” decrease in cases for people 65 years and older as well as the plunging rates of hospitalization and death for older people.
“Combine [that] with the fact that we haven’t seen any serious side effects of the vaccine in South Dakota. It’s kind of human nature when something happens that you want to try to find a cause to it, and so sometimes people attribute to vaccine that which is not actually caused by vaccine… the reality is we haven’t seen any serious side effects,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The recent recall of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it caused six people to develop blood clots, Malsam-Rysdon said, shows how well the monitoring of vaccine safety works.
“They’re doing what they should do, and that is making sure we understand [what’s going on] and that, hopefully when we proceed [with Johnson & Johnson vaccines] we feel that it remains a safe thing for people,” she said.
Vaccines are the ticket out of the pandemic, but until then, mitigation measures such as social distancing and mask wearing as well as getting tested for COVID if you have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, are “still very important” to ending the pandemic.
It is likely that given the higher rates of vaccine hesitancy in some areas of the state that there will remain pockets of largely unvaccinated communities. In that instance, Malsam-Rysdon said those people will be at higher risk of disease, long-term side effects, hospitalization, or death.
“These viruses will continue to spread. They will find people that are not vaccinated. That’s just how that works. If you’re part of a group that is less vaccinated, you’re just putting yourself at higher risk of getting the disease and it’s impactful,” Malsam-Rysdon said.