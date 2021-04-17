Vaccine hesitancy rates high in South Dakota

Hesitancy is attitudinal, however, and Malsam-Rysdon said the department will address other potential barriers to vaccination such as transportation to a vaccination site or difficulty making an appointment to make sure those that want it can get their shot first.

Clayton said one of the best marketing tools the vaccine has is its efficacy, citing the “incredible” decrease in cases for people 65 years and older as well as the plunging rates of hospitalization and death for older people.

“Combine [that] with the fact that we haven’t seen any serious side effects of the vaccine in South Dakota. It’s kind of human nature when something happens that you want to try to find a cause to it, and so sometimes people attribute to vaccine that which is not actually caused by vaccine… the reality is we haven’t seen any serious side effects,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The recent recall of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it caused six people to develop blood clots, Malsam-Rysdon said, shows how well the monitoring of vaccine safety works.

“They’re doing what they should do, and that is making sure we understand [what’s going on] and that, hopefully when we proceed [with Johnson & Johnson vaccines] we feel that it remains a safe thing for people,” she said.