Virtual immigration roundtable calls for reform

“You try to make this plan for your career and your education but in the back of your mind, it’s, ‘why?’ I may not be here two years later. You don’t know if you’re preparing for your life here in America with your family or if you should start preparing to go back and enter a culture shock because you’re returning to the country you were born in but not raised in,” she said.

Dreamers have lived in the United States for most of their lives.

“It frankly is beyond the pale that some would suggest we should deport. It’s certainly inhumane especially as these are folks that believe strongly in the American dream,” Haggar said. “Immigrants and Dreamers don’t take away jobs, they actually create them. The labor force isn’t a static thing, it’s dynamic. And as immigrants and Dreamers fill these jobs, they produce dollars that get spent and that expands the economy which creates jobs.”

Benitez-Lopez tried to dispel some other stereotypes about immigrants and DACA recipients. She said they are not all criminals; in fact, she has to get her biometrics taken every time she reapplies for DACA status.