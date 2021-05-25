Virtual immigration roundtable calls for reform

South Dakota business leaders as well as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient came together May 19 to discuss the need for federal immigration reform and urge the state’s congressional delegation to act.
“For a lot of retail business owners across the state, (work force) is the number one issue they’re facing right now, and I also believe it’s the number one limiting factor to continuing the economic growth in South Dakota,” said Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association.
The virtual roundtable, hosted by David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was held over Zoom as business and agricultural leaders and immigrants living in the state discussed how legal immigrants are needed to fill the gaps in the South Dakota work force.
Also participating in the panel were Debra Owen, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s policy director; Don Haggar, executive director of Americans for Prosperity South Dakota; Tom Peterson, executive director of South Dakota Dairy Products; Kari Karst, president and CEO of BX Civil & Construction and Dells Materials Company; and Karen Benitez-Lopez, a preschool teacher and DACA recipient.
There are currently two bills in Congress –- the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act –- that address the importance immigration serves for growing a community and its work force. The panelists all urged the South Dakota congressional delegation to support the bills.
Employers in the state rely on legal immigrant workers as well as seasonal workers from other countries, which is why panelists were advocating for an easier and clearer path to citizenship for immigrants. The state is currently experiencing a 2.9% unemployment rate, and there are about 23,000 job openings statewide, according to Sanderson. There are about 3,000 people receiving unemployment benefits from the state, but even if all of them became employed, the state would still have about 20,000 vacancies to fill.
“Unfortunately, it’s been decades –- literally decades –- since Congress and the president have come together to review and update our immigration laws. Here’s the truth: our current system for work visas hasn’t really changed much since 1965,” Haggar said. “For far too long, Congress really failed to approve a permanent solution for Dreamers, and as a result, their contributions have been limited.”
Benitez-Lopez, who lives in Sioux Falls, said the DACA program has helped her secure opportunities that would not be available to her as a non-U.S. citizen. Benitez-Lopez has lived in the United States since 2000, and she received DACA status in 2012. At the time, it was presented as a temporary solution. Dreamers have to re-apply every two years in order to receive DACA status. Benitez-Lopez said during the reapplication process, her career goes on hold until her employer knows that she is able to stay in the U.S.
“You try to make this plan for your career and your education but in the back of your mind, it’s, ‘why?’ I may not be here two years later. You don’t know if you’re preparing for your life here in America with your family or if you should start preparing to go back and enter a culture shock because you’re returning to the country you were born in but not raised in,” she said.
Dreamers have lived in the United States for most of their lives.
“It frankly is beyond the pale that some would suggest we should deport. It’s certainly inhumane especially as these are folks that believe strongly in the American dream,” Haggar said. “Immigrants and Dreamers don’t take away jobs, they actually create them. The labor force isn’t a static thing, it’s dynamic. And as immigrants and Dreamers fill these jobs, they produce dollars that get spent and that expands the economy which creates jobs.”
Benitez-Lopez tried to dispel some other stereotypes about immigrants and DACA recipients. She said they are not all criminals; in fact, she has to get her biometrics taken every time she reapplies for DACA status.
“We’re actually here contributing to the community, we’re not just going out and committing crimes or trying to live off the government. We don’t benefit from all the government aids that are given to citizens. So we’re not taking away anything at this moment, we’re just contributing,” she said.
Immigrants pay about $12 billion in taxes nationwide and contribute about $42 billion to the annual gross domestic product, Haggar said.
The business leaders on the panel discussed the ways they hoped to see immigration policy change and also what they have been doing in their industry to help immigrant workers.
Karst said her company would like to see a market-based temporary worker program that increases and decreases the number of permits based on unemployment levels, as well as increasing caps on existing seasonal worker visa programs.
Debra Owen said the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is engaged in work force development for immigrants to help them find job opportunities. The Chamber also recently led an effort to have driver’s license exams offered in Spanish to help the immigrant population.
Why is it so important for South Dakota businesses to help immigrants find opportunities for citizenship and work in the state?
“If we don’t have workers, this [job] doesn’t get done. I don’t do this,” Peterson said.
The panelists agreed misconceptions around immigrant workers do not help, but the problem itself is not the workers.
”That’s what is broken: the system. Immigrants and Dreamers are not the problem. It’s the government system,” Haggar said.