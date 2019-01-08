ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dozens of teachers lined the aisles as one of their own, Tim Walz, strode to the stage of the Fitzgerald Theater on Monday and said he would work as governor to stress the need for better education and health care for all.
Walz told a crowd of dignitaries and supporters that he will continue his campaign theme of "One Minnesota" to bring Minnesotans together. He said the state can't be content with its past progress.
"We find ourselves at a time when economic, social, racial, and geographic division feels rampant. I will not normalize behavior that seeks to deepen or exploit these divides," the Democrat said. "I will not normalize policies that are not normal — ones that undermine our decency and respect. If Washington won't lead, Minnesota will."
Walz, a former Mankato West High School teacher and football coach, was sworn in by Minnesota's chief justice, Lorie Skjerven Gildea, as Minnesota's 41st governor since statehood.
Walz also once had a temporary teaching position at the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to his campaign website.
Monday’s ceremonies also gave special recognition to Native Americans, including new Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, who's the highest-ranking American Indian ever elected to executive office in any state. She was sworn in by Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Anne McKeig, who also made history as the first Native American to serve on any state supreme court.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, the first black person elected to statewide office in Minnesota, who was the first Muslim elected to Congress, took his oath on a Quran. He was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Michael Davis, the state's first black federal judge. Secretary of State Steve Simon was sworn in for a second term. And former Anoka-Hennepin middle-school math teacher Julie Blaha took the oath as state auditor. Like Walz, those sworn in Monday were all Democrats.
"Disparities in our educational system based on geography, race, or economic status hold back not only our students, but our entire state from reaching its full potential," Walz said. "That's why we must dedicate ourselves now, that we must make Minnesota the 'Education State' for all children — black, white, brown, and indigenous."
Walz also stressed that health care will be another top priority.
"As Minnesotans, we can figure out how to deliver health care more effectively, more affordably and with better results," he said. "We can and must ensure that every Minnesotan has access to high-quality and affordable health care. But it won't stop there, by just getting our folks health care. We will invest in our cutting-edge research institutions and partner with our state's health-care industry to ensure that the cures for the world's most-devastating diseases come right through Minnesota."