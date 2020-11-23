While some mourn, others will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving at the state capitol

On Thanksgiving Day, more than 800 empty chairs will be set up at the South Dakota Capitol, a makeshift memorial to the lives lost to the coronavirus. But the somber display is not the only event happening at the Capitol this week, with Gov. Kristi Noem two days before kicking off a Christmas celebration, complete with an appearance from Santa Claus and live music.

The two displays illustrate the contrast between those weary of the virus and ready to celebrate, and those marking the season with loss and a willingness to pull back from familiar traditions to try to slow the virus spread.

“During difficult times, it’s important to be extra thankful for what we have, for time with family, for the tremendous blessings that we have as citizens of the United States of America," Noem wrote in a column released ahead of the holiday.

The Republican governor, along with Pierre Mayor Steve Harding, moved ahead with the Christmas celebration slated for Tuesday, welcoming the public to the Tuesday lighting ceremony inside the Capitol building. The largest tree — a 26.5 foot Engelmann Spruce — will be decorated by the South Dakota Nurses Association.

The event requires no limit on crowds nor any requirements for masking or social distancing, in keeping with Noem's hands-off approach to the virus.