The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a wind-chill advisory until 11 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Pennington and Meade counties among other areas in western South Dakota.
According to weather.gov, the advisory area includes the cities of Wall and Union Center. Wind chills could reach minus 30 during the advisory.
The NWS also said an advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday for Perkins, Butte, Ziebach and Haakon counties as well as the plains of northern Meade County, where wind chills could dip to minus 35. Cities in that advisory include Belle Fourche, Buffalo, Philip, Lemmon, Bison, Faith and Dupree.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the National Weather Service also is issuing a wind-chill advisory for the entire state of North Dakota and parts of Minnesota until noon Tuesday. A no-travel advisory was issued for northeastern North Dakota, including Grafton, Pembina and Cavalier, due to snow and blowing snow. Some schools and government offices in North Dakota were forced to open late on Monday.
The weather service reports a foot of snow fell in western North Dakota near the Montana border. Minot received 11 inches of snow, while Williston and Stanley saw 10 inches.