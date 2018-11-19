MINOT, N.D. — A recent incident involving a Minot woman trapped in a downtown parking ramp for an hour and a half has city officials looking into ways to improve communication.
The incident happened when a ticketing machine declined to take Angela Brabandt's pass as she tried to leave the parking ramp. She told the Minot Daily News that it was troubling to be a woman alone, trapped in a parking garage at night in freezing weather.
"It's just very scary. My cell was dying. It was dark," she said. "I didn't know when somebody was going to come to my rescue."
The city's utility department responds to any parking-ramp equipment issues during the day. After hours, police or firefighters respond.
The city is investigating why its parking equipment failed to inform Brabandt of the need to pay an additional amount for over-extending the time period of the pass, and why emergency responders took so long to get to the scene.
"It was just a communication breakdown internally, which is not something we find acceptable," city spokesman Derek Hackett said.