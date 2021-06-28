Worker input needed for infection control survey

Rapid City-area workers are invited to take a short survey regarding infection control training and procedures in the state. Participants can include anyone who deals with the public.

COVID-19 revealed the importance of infection prevention, so the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care and the South Dakota Department of Health are working together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Project Firstline to survey workers across the state. The goal of Project Firstline is to offer the latest science and best training on infectious disease control to front line workers.

“We know COVID variants are out there,” Charlotte Hofer, communications director for Project Firstline in South Dakota, said in a news release. “Rapid City, this is a chance to make your voice heard. Take the survey and let us know what resources are still needed to better prepare for any new pandemic that may come. Your input is critical. It will help us to create the best training possible for South Dakota.”

Project Firstline is only 300 people short of its 2,000-person goal for completed surveys. The survey will be closed on June 30.

The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthDakotaProjectFirstLine.