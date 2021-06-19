Worker shortage testing state in many ways

Economic experts say there is not a single reason for the labor shortage.

Some employees who left the workforce because of the pandemic have been hesitant to get back into in-person employment. And, though experts say it’s a small fraction of the unemployed, some unemployed people are clinging to the extra federal benefits tacked on to state unemployment payments.

There are also social and cultural aspects to the shortage. The pandemic was a time of reflection for many workers. Some are shifting careers, leaving current jobs or going back to school. Many either chose to or were forced to lead a different lifestyle, such as staying at home to care for family members.

A lack of housing or affordable childcare can limit some communities from accepting new workers or prevent some people from returning to work.

“A lot of those features are coming together to create a situation where, clearly in the state and nation, we just don’t see the kind of reattachment to the labor force that we expect to see,” said South Dakota State University economics professor Joe Santos. “A bunch of jobs are now open and a bunch of people are waiting to get jobs, but the matchmaking has not occurred.”

As of June 15, more than 24,000 jobs were listed on the state’s largest job database, SD WORKS. For the entire month of May, more than 41,000 jobs were listed, compared to fewer than 30,000 positions posted in May 2020. Nationally, a historic record high of 9.3 million jobs were available in early June.

Santos said he is not surprised by the labor shortage. Typically after massive economic interruptions, such as the recession and now the pandemic, the labor market lags behind the rebounding economy, he said.

“As the economy expands, it’s typically true that labor markets kind of lag in healing or correcting back to normal,” Santos said.

Some South Dakota employers and politicians have pointed to the extra federal unemployment benefits provided during the pandemic as a major factor in the worker shortage, but Hultman said that is far from the primary cause.

Labor department data show that fewer than 1,500 people in South Dakota are receiving the extra unemployment benefits.

“Many people think once those federal benefits end, it will solve the issue,” Hultman said. “It’s not going to solve the issue. It’s not the sole contributing factor. The numbers don’t support it.”

South Dakotans who ended up filing for unemployment during the pandemic on average earned about $694 each week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With the $300 additional stimulus money tacked on to the roughly $321 from the state unemployment, unemployment claimants earned $621 each week, or about 90% of what they had earned before losing their jobs. That’s not far off from the state’s median per capita individual income of about $31,000, according to the Census Bureau.

“There’s no doubt that someone can have slightly less incentive to search or attach themselves to a position, but you can’t identify one source. I suspect there has been a distortion that is being caused by the underlying force of massive disruption in the labor market in an economy that continues to change,” said Santos, the SDSU professor.

Johnson, of Elevate Rapid City, said the pandemic forced people to look at their relationship with their work and consider lifestyle changes, he said. Some people cannot find affordable childcare, which makes it harder to take a job, he said.

“There’s a story behind each one of those unemployed numbers,” he said. “ A pandemic is a-once-in-a-generation type event, and certainly it’s hard to predict exactly how that will affect work for the foreseeable future.”

The competitive labor market is giving more Americans the comfort to quit their jobs at the highest rates since 2000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. In South Dakota, more than 25,000 people who currently have a job said they would consider a different one, according to the department of labor.

Hart2Hart, Inc. owner Jordan Hartshorn said the company’s 17 McDonald’s stores across South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa had to shift gears to keep and attract workers. They raised their starting wage from $13 to $15. They started offering more benefits and emphasized opportunities for growth.

“If they feel they aren’t making a sufficient amount of money, they’re going to work for your competitor across the street,” he said.

Hartshorn said the company also tried unconventional methods of recruitment, targeting students and young people through an ad on TikTok.

Mike Scott, executive director for the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, said a lack of available housing, especially in smaller communities, is another barrier to finding workers.

“It always comes back to housing as a recruitment tool, and the lack thereof makes it difficult at times,” he said.