Workers cheered as they enter South Dakota pork plant

SIOUX FALLS | Employees at a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota where a coronavirus outbreak infected over 800 people were greeted at work Wednesday with thank you signs, cheers and waves from about a dozen area residents.

"They're putting their health at risk just like the hospital workers are to continue on with this work, so I hope they feel appreciated," said Becky Olson, a Sioux Falls resident who held a sign outside Smithfield's entrance.

The plant has instructed many workers to return to work this week as it looks to scale up operations by the end of the month. Masked employees streamed into the factory entrance as trucks carrying pigs rumbled past.

Smithfield employees have faced stigmatization and anxiety even after the plant temporarily shuttered. A sign on the door of a local bar asked the plant's employees not to come inside, and one employee has had had panic attacks as she prepared to go back to work, said Nancy Reynoza, who runs a Latino advocacy organization called ¿Que Pasa? Sioux Falls.

Some community advocates said the thank-you parade, while appreciated, doesn't provide meaningful help for the immigrant communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the outbreak at Smithfield.