Wyoming politicians avoid Liz Cheney peril ahead of vote

Instead, she has found herself increasingly at odds with most of her party as Trump keeps insisting, without credible evidence, that fraud kept him from reelection. Cheney survived a leadership vote in February, but Republicans in the House are preparing for another next week, with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., emerging as a top candidate to replace her.

Despite the political risk facing Cheney, Wyoming's two Republican senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, weren't riding to her defense, either.

The Wyoming delegation doesn't always agree except on countering the Biden administration, Barrasso said in a statement when asked about Cheney's situation.

He didn't answer a question about why he didn't join her in disputing Trump's false claims that fraud deprived him of victory.

Lummis, who was Wyoming's congresswoman for four terms before Cheney, didn't respond at all when asked if she would stand up for Cheney.

Political peril hasn't kept Cheney from doubling down, in a Washington Post editorial Wednesday, on saying Republicans should reject Trump's false claims and support appointment of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.