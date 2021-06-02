Wyoming selected as site of new nuclear power plant

Wyoming has been selected for the site of a new nuclear power plant, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday morning.
"Today is an exciting, exciting day," Gordon said.
The project is a partnership with Bill Gates-founded company TerraPower, Rocky Mountain Power and the U.S. Department of Energy. The governor said Gates would speak at Thursday's news conference.
The plant will replace a current coal-fired plant in Wyoming's Pacificorp system. The governor said it would create hundreds of well-paying jobs, which are comparable to the quality of jobs in the fossil fuels industries, Gordon said.
The announcement comes as state leaders are grappling with how to position Wyoming in a diminished future for fossil fuels — traditionally the state's economic driver. Coal production in particular has been on the decline as coal-burning power plans continue to retire amid increased competition from natural gas and renewable energy.
The downturn in the state's energy sector, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, prompted multiple rounds of cuts to the state's budget amid declines in revenues.
State leaders have talked for decades about diversifying Wyoming's economy from the boom-and-bust cycle tied to oil, natural gas and coal. However, that effort has yet to move away from its dependence on energy to fuel the economy.
Ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources John Barrasso appeared with Gordon on Wednesday. Barrasso has been a proponent of expanding the U.S. nuclear sector.
This news comes as most of American nuclear plants today are approaching the end of their life spans. Wyoming’s new plant would only be the second one built in the last 20 years.
In 2020, nuclear power produced a fifth of the total electricity generated in the U.S., the same amount as renewables.
Nuclear power’s carbon footprint is equal to wind, less than solar and far less than coal. Nuclear power plants also occupy much less land than solar and wind farms, which people in Wyoming complain can be an eyesore.
Gordon recently set a goal for the state to become carbon neutral.