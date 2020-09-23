State Artist Laureate Lamphere seeks submissions for Community Tapestry

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Artists of all abilities and ages are invited to submit ideas for a permanent art installation focused on healing.

Community Tapestry will be a relief sculpture created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere of Sturgis. He was commissioned by Monument Health to create the art for a feature wall at the Rapid City hospital's lobby.

“This is an opportunity for everyone, regardless of training or age. In my opinion, the more submissions the better, because then we’ll have a wider selection of thoughts about the healing process from all different age groups and different parts of our society," he said.

“That’s what I think is exciting,” he said. “We’re wanting everyone to participate. We’re putting out a call to the communities in western South Dakota for anyone who would like to create something that speaks about the healing process and how they see healing and what healing means to them.”

The finished sculpture will fit in a space 32 feet tall and 16 feet wide. The installation will be composed of 12-inch, 18-inch and 24-inch diamonds. Area artists can submit ideas for individual pieces to fit within the diamonds.