State Artist Laureate Lamphere seeks submissions for Community Tapestry

Artists of all abilities and ages are invited to submit ideas for a permanent art installation focused on healing.
Community Tapestry will be a relief sculpture created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere of Sturgis. He was commissioned by Monument Health to create the art for a feature wall at the Rapid City hospital's lobby.
“This is an opportunity for everyone, regardless of training or age. In my opinion, the more submissions the better, because then we’ll have a wider selection of thoughts about the healing process from all different age groups and different parts of our society," he said.
“That’s what I think is exciting,” he said. “We’re wanting everyone to participate. We’re putting out a call to the communities in western South Dakota for anyone who would like to create something that speaks about the healing process and how they see healing and what healing means to them.”
The finished sculpture will fit in a space 32 feet tall and 16 feet wide. The installation will be composed of 12-inch, 18-inch and 24-inch diamonds. Area artists can submit ideas for individual pieces to fit within the diamonds.
“It could be any material like beading, quilting, wood, paint, metal,” Lamphere said. “Along with their work we’ll put the artist’s name, hometown and a comment they will write about their work. The idea is to create something generational. I can see someone coming in and saying, ‘My grandmother did that piece.’”
Artists’ submissions are due by Oct. 16 and must include a basic sketch of the proposed art piece, a description of materials and colors, and a statement from the artist about how their submission fits with the idea of healing, Lamphere said. All non-electronic media will be considered. Everyone who submits an idea will be paid $100. For more information or to submit a proposal, go to monument.health/community-tapestry or call Monument Health at 605-755-9100.
Lamphere and an art committee from Monument Health will select 20 submissions for the finished Community Tapestry by Nov. 2. Those 20 artists will be paid $2,000 each for their contributions. Lamphere will create the framework for the finished piece incorporating each of the artists’ works, he said.
Lamphere said he believes compensating artists for even their initial ideas is important at a time when artists have been hit hard financially due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As South Dakota Artist Laureate, I feel an obligation to encourage the creative process. Community Tapestry just fits in real well with what I feel is my mission,” Lamphere said. “Things are tough for artists at this point. People are pinched a bit, and this is an opportunity to have some funding for it. I appreciate the fact that Monument Health is willing to fund a project like this. It’s a real good direction for the arts to go.”
During his career, Lamphere has created 60 major public sculptures for locations nationwide, including the iconic “Dignity” that overlooks the Missouri River near Chamberlain. Lamphere said Community Tapestry is exciting for him because he’ll have the opportunity to interact with younger artists.
“Everybody has a desire to be expressive and creative and this gives a lot of people a voice,” Lamphere said. “I think it will a visually compelling object when it’s done. It will speak about the community’s perception of the healing process.”
“For me, it’s a new direction,” he said. “It’ll be a very fun, very interesting process.”
Lamphere estimates the Community Tapestry will be installed in spring 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!