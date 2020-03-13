State basketball tournaments postponed
State basketball tournaments postponed

St. Thomas More guard Connor Hollenbeck (20) pushes the ball to the basket. STM was set to play in the state tournament in Rapid City this week but that tournament has been postponed.

At the request of Governor Noem, the remainder of the SDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball tournament is postponed. In addition, all SDHSAA state basketball tournaments for next weekend, along with the Visual Arts competition, are also postponed. The Student Council Convention, all Region music contests, and All-State Band scheduled for later this month are cancelled.

“This is a difficult decision and comes amid constant conversation and information sharing between the SDHSAA, the Governor’s Office, and the Department of Health. We will evaluate the future of the postponed events in concert with those same entities. The safety of everyone involved is our foremost concern, followed by exploring all options to provide the student-athlete with the opportunity to finish their season," Dan Swartos, SDHSAA Executive Director said. "We thank everyone for their patience and understanding in a very difficult time, and we apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

