State Boys Basketball Schedule

State Boys Basketball Schedule

Yankton Mors dribble

Yankton's Matthew Mors, right, looks to get around Rapid City Stevens' Jordan Eberlein earlier this seaosn at Carold Heier Gymnasium. Mors and the Bucks go into this week's State AA tournament in Rapid City as the No. 2 seed.

 Richard, Anderson, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Thursday's Games

Class AA in Rapid City

#9 Ab. Central vs. #1 SF Washington, Noon.

#5 Harrisburg vs. #4 SF O'Gorman, 2:30 p.m.

#7 Mitchell vs. #2 Yankton,5 p.m.

#6 Brandon Valley vs. #3 SF Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Class A in Sioux Falls

#8 Del Rapids vs. #1 Vermillion, 11 a.m.

#5 St. Thomas More vs. #4 SF Christian, 1:30 p.m.

#7 Winner vs. #2 Dakota Valley, 4 p.m.

#6 Chamberlain vs. #3 Sioux Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Class B in Aberdeen

#8 Lower Brule vs. #1 De Smet, 11 a.m.

#5 Lyman vs. #4 Viborg Hurley, 1;15 p.m.

#7 Aberdeen Christian vs. #2 Canistota, 4 p.m.

#6 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. #3 White River, 6:45 p.m.

