State Boys Basketball Schedule

All Times Mountain
Thursday's Games
Class AA in Rapid City
#9 Ab. Central vs. #1 SF Washington, Noon.
#5 Harrisburg vs. #4 SF O'Gorman, 2:30 p.m.
#7 Mitchell vs. #2 Yankton,5 p.m.
#6 Brandon Valley vs. #3 SF Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Class A in Sioux Falls
#8 Del Rapids vs. #1 Vermillion, 11 a.m.
#5 St. Thomas More vs. #4 SF Christian, 1:30 p.m.
#7 Winner vs. #2 Dakota Valley, 4 p.m.
#6 Chamberlain vs. #3 Sioux Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Class B in Aberdeen
#8 Lower Brule vs. #1 De Smet, 11 a.m.
#5 Lyman vs. #4 Viborg Hurley, 1;15 p.m.
#7 Aberdeen Christian vs. #2 Canistota, 4 p.m.
#6 Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. #3 White River, 6:45 p.m.
