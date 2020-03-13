State budget: Pay raises, hemp, bridges and USD building

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A boost for "the big three" — the nickname in the South Dakota Capitol for teachers, state employees and support providers — was the big-ticket item on the budget lawmakers approved Thursday, but they also had money left over to fund a hemp program, build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.

The Legislature met into the night as they completed the main part of the session for the year. They concluded with a vote on the $4.9 billion budget that will take effect starting in July.

Not everyone was happy. Several especially conservative legislators voiced frustration with the budget-making process.

“This year has been especially acrimonious,” said Sen. Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican.

Rep. Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, said that Gov. Kristi Noem undercut the process by announcing earlier in the week that the state could afford to fund 2% pay increases if they factored declines in Medicaid enrollment. Howard said the proposal didn't give lawmakers enough time to dig into the proposal or account for the potential of the COVID-19 virus outbreak to cause an economic downturn.