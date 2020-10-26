State Cross Country Results

Class B Girls
Team Results
1. Kimball/White Lake, 33
2. Aberdeen Christian, 39
3. Ipswich, 43
4. Great Plains Lutheran, 64
5. Newell, 64
6. Arlington, 72
7. Burke, 73
8. James Valley Christian, 78
9. Potter County
10. Platte-Geddes
Top 25 Results
1. Hallie Person, Burke, 19:24.02
2. Madison Zirbel, Dakota Hills, 19:27.34
3. Jada Koerner, Freeman Acadamy, 20:09.06
4. Ellie Olsen, Deubrook Area, 20:13.77
5. Halle Bauer, Great Plains, 20:24.89
6. Ella Boekelheide, Northwestern, 20:33.72
7. Madison Fairley, Gayville-Volin, 20:35.99
8. Lexa Burtzlaff, Newell, 20:50.16
9. Morgan Sumption, Frederick Area, 20:53.15
10. Emma Thomas, Gregory, 20:54.07
11. Kaelyn Ulschmid, Arlington, 21:00.39
12. Sidney McCord, Kimball/White Lake, 21:01.19
13. Ashlinn Hartwell, Ipswich, 21:02.82
14. Reese Luze, Colman-Egan, 21:03.52
15. Kira Goldade, Aberdeen Christian, 21:09.81
16. Emma Neises, Howard, 21:11.78
17. Bailey Verhulst, Harding County, 21:14.51
18. Abby Hasart, James Valley, 21:15.37
19. Presley Terkildsen, Philip, 21:16.26
20. Taya Chelmo, Kimball/White Lake, 21:21.41
21. Taylor Bendix, Great Plains, 21:21.76
22. Katie Holter, Platte-Geddes, 21:23.37
23. Malayna Hemmen, Elkton-Lake Benton, 21:24.53
24. Gracyn Kadlec, Ipswich, 21:26.65
25. Hailey Moeller, Aberdeen Christian, 21:27.85
Class B Boys
Team Results
1. Bison, 32
2. Freeman Academy/Marion, 45
3. Northwestern, 46
4. Newell, 60
5. Mitchell Christian, 68
6. Kimball/White Lake, 79
7. Platte-Geddes, 80
8. Ipswich, 80
9. Philip, 86
10. Estelline/Hendricks, 87
Top 25 Results
1. Cody Larson, Warner, 15:54.61
2. Jonathan Burkhalter, Bison, 16:41.80
3. Lane Krautschun, Bison, 17:03.54
4. Titus Roesler, Freeman Acad, 17:17.46
5. Riley Benning, Estelline/Hendricks, 17:26.86
6. Jacob Vogel, DR St. Mary, 17:39.08
7. Garrett Winkler, Newell, 17:40.79
8. Josiah Schroeder, Canistota, 17:45.00
9. Ian Beyer, Timber Lake, 17:51.46
10. Nate Hall, Bon Homme, 17:54.30
11. Hunter Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, 18:04.25
12. Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Acad, 18:05.72
13. Justin Haven, Northwestern, 18:16.27
14. Nathanael Anderberg, Mitchell Christian, 18:16.47
15. Jeremiah Taylor, Kadoka Area, 18:16.64
16. Johnathan Bretsch, Frederick Area, 18:18.17
17. Aj Neely, Wessington Springs, 18:18.56
18. Dillon Browning, Warner, 18:19.63
19. Daniel Ayoroa, James Valley, 18:21.54
20. Rhett McMasters, Lake Preston, 18:23.50
21. Nicholas Schlachter, Potter County, 18:23.62
22. Ryan Hohenberger, Newell, 18:27.66
23. Griffin Petersen, Sully Buttes, 18:27.84
24. Wakely Burns, Philip, 18:28.07
25. Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian
Class AA Girls
Team Results
1. O'Gorman, 51
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 56
3. Brandon Valley, 86
4. Rapid City Stevens, 99
5. Aberdeen Central 166
6. Yankton, 190
7. Sioux Falls Washington, 230
8. Spearfish, 273
9. Harrisburg, 285
10. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 312
Top 25 Results
1. Alea Hardie, O'Gorman, 17:58.70
2. Katie Castelli, O'Gorman, 18:24.94
3. Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley, 18:28.74
4. Ali Bainbridge, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 18:40.79
5. Libby Castelli, O'Gorman, 18:55.31
6. Leah Derenge, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 18:58.56
7. Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley, 19:02.93
8. Ruth Pardy, O'Gorman, 19:08.70
9. Hailey Uhre, Rapid City Stevens, 19:27.19
10. Ella Kolb, Sioux Falls, 19:30.97
11. Gracyn Gruber, Brandon Valley, 19:33.08
12. Melanie Jacobs, Aberdeen Central, 19:34.78
13. Leni Olson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19:34.90
14. Gracie Uhre, Rapid City Stevens, 19:36.06
15. Jessica Lutmer, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 19:36.99
16. Ana Simeonova, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19:48.02
17. Addalai DeKam, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19:51.96
18. Hannah Dumansky, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19:55.12
19. Lila Batcheller, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19:56.35
20. Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley, 19:56.59
21. Iris Zylstra, Sturgis Brown, 20:00.59
22. Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg, 20:02.45
23. Gracin Larson, Rapid City Stevens, 20:06.73
24. Madie Donovan, Spearfish, 20:07.30
25. Thea Chance, Yankton, 20:08.60
Class AA Boys
Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 43
2. Rapid City Stevens, 77
3. Brandon Valley, 103
4. Aberdeen Central, 132
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 189
6. Harrisburg, 193
7. Sioux Falls Washington, 197
8. Sturgis, 197
9. Yankton, 225
10. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 235
Top 25 Results
1. Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central, 15:55.34
2. Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley, 15:58.94
3. Zeb Mendel, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 16:11.45
4. Daniel Street, Aberdeen Central, 16:13.45
5. Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens, 16:35.15
6. Jackson Sluiter, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 16:45.39
7. Hayden Shaffer, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 16:45.79
8. Rob Baker, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 16:46.70
9. Samuel Conrad, Brookings, 16:48.70
10. Grant Graber, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 16:50.38
11. Hayden Grosz, Rapid City Stevens, 16:50.91
12. Alex Otten, Rapid City Stevens, 16:51.87
13. Jeremiah Donahoe, Brandon Valley, 17:04.85
14. Zach Fedde, Yankton, 17:07.40
15. Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish, 17:07.47
16. Ethan Yu, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 17:08.19
17. Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg, 17:08.73
18. Eli Johnson, Sioux Falls, 17:10.86
19. Cashton Johnson, Harrisburg, 17:11.69
20. Peyton Cast, Douglas, 17:12.34
21. Joey Dewhurst, Rapid City Stevens, 17:14.22
22. Avery Stanford, Sioux Falls, 17:18.36
23. Sam Castle, Sioux Falls, 17:20.78
24. Zach Miller, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 17:22.01
25. Jordan Johnson, Sioux Falls, 17:24.41
Class A Girls
Team Results
1. Hill City, 32
2. Sioux Falls Christian, 74
3. Custer, 82
4. Milbank, 87
5. Cahmberlain, 92
6. Flandreau, 95
7. Aberdeen Roncalli, 104
8. Red Cloud, 120
9. Tea Area, 139
10. Beresford, 160
Top 25 Results
1. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 19:16.57
2. Faith Wiese, Flandreau, 19:32.73
3. Paige Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 19:33.13
4. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:42.29
5. Ashlynn Batchelor, Milbank, 19:43.45
6. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 19:53.70
7. Nancy Falkenburg Brow, Hill City, 20:05.49
8. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 20:06.54
9. Marissa Bonsness, RC Christian, 20:13.94
10. Sarah Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 20:15.58
11. Eva Studt, Custer, 20:15.67
12. Taryn Whisler, SF Christian, 20:22.13
13. Corinne Braun, Canton, 20:25.55
14. Jazzla Hutto, Hill City, 20:26.59
15. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 20:28.22
16. Jaycie Babb, Tea Area, 20:30.79
17. Ryken Falkenburg Brown, Hill City, 20:32.65
18. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 20:34.97
19. Margaret Vogel, SF Christian, 20:38.29
20, Taeli Barta, Vermillion, 20:41.00
21. Jaelyn Peters, Hill City, 20:43.97
22. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 20:47.43
23. Ava Allen, Belle Fourche, 20:49.41
24. Lindsey Roth, Ethan/Parkston, 20:52.05
25. Allison Hayes, Belle Fourche, 20:56.99
Class A Boys
Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian, 26
2. Vermillion, 60
3. St. Thomas More, 64
4. Custer, 70
5. Miller, 120
6. Milbank, 125
7. Belle Fourche, 126
8. Winner Area
9. Lennox, 165
10. Madison, 170
Top 25 Results
1. Cody Farland, St. Thomas More, 16:15.55
2. Isaac Davelaar, SF Christian, 16:22.40
3. Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 16:29.31
4. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 17:00.97
5. Isaac Engbers, SF Christian, 17:11.47
6. Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion, 17:12.55
7. Kade Watson, Winner Area, 17:16.75
8. Dom Santiago, Chamberlain, 17:24.31
9. Gage Grohs, Custer, 17:27.50
10. Derrek VanderLeest, SF Christian, 17:29.69
11. Preston Bohl, Garretson, 17:34.97
12. Patrick Vogel, SF Christian, 17:37.73
13. Jakob Dobney, Vermillion, 17:42.03
14. Pierce Baumberger, Miller, 17:43.28
15. Evan Bartel, Ethan/Parkston, 17:50.12
16. John Blote, St. Thomas More, 17:50.99
17. Andrew Atwood, Beresford, 17:51.28
18. Nathan Koole, SF Christian, 17:57.09
19. Miles Ellman, Custer, 17:59.52
20. Benson Kieffer, RC Christian, 18:00.55
21. Nate Hargreaves, Tri-Valley, 18:01.46
22. Maksim Strizheus, SF Christian, 18:01.58
23. Luke Rupert, Hill City, 18:01.70
24. Cameron Wells, Beresford, 18:02.98
25. Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley, 18:04.47