 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State dismisses 1 case against Quick Bear

  • 0

The state will dismiss one case against a man who is also facing charges in an August double homicide in north Rapid City, Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Rachel Snyder told the court Wednesday. 

Chase Quick Bear, 20, will no longer face a charge of aiding and abetting in an Aug. 17 assault against a male victim on Wood Avenue. 

During Quick Bear's Aug. 25 initial appearance and bond hearing, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said that the alleged victim asked someone for cigarettes, and the person told them to go to a garage. There were members of a rival gang at the garage, and someone pistol-whipped him when he arrived. The alleged victim initially identified Quick Bear as one of the people in the garage.

Snyder said in court Wednesday that witness statements led to the decision to dismiss the case and a protection order against Quick Bear, who has a total of eight open files in Pennington County Circuit Court, including the one set to be dismissed.

People are also reading…

The most notable case stems from the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, who were found dead on Aug. 20 at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive.

Quick Bear was one of the initial suspects law enforcement listed as persons of interest following the homicides, which the RCPD later stated were gang-related. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services located and arrested Quick Bear on Aug. 24. He was transported to Rapid City on the recently dropped aiding and abetting charge. 

Quick Bear is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. An arraignment in that case is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Oct. 6. 

Quick Bear

Quick Bear

 Courtesy of the Rapid City Police Department

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 23

Your Two Cents for Sept. 23

Anyone who would vote for recreational marijuana (IM27), or allowing a liquor license in a "medical" marijuana dispensary must be high on dope.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Once the federal government sends the reservations in South Dakota $5.4 million to fight opioid addiction, do they ever have a deep research t…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

What a great story about Lori Ruthford, a teacher who makes a difference every day in her classroom. We need to hear more stories like hers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian filmmakers, actors rally support for women’s rights protestors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News