State dismisses 1 case against Quick Bear

The state will dismiss one case against a man who is also facing charges in an August double homicide in north Rapid City, Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Rachel Snyder told the court Wednesday.

Chase Quick Bear, 20, will no longer face a charge of aiding and abetting in an Aug. 17 assault against a male victim on Wood Avenue.

During Quick Bear's Aug. 25 initial appearance and bond hearing, Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said that the alleged victim asked someone for cigarettes, and the person told them to go to a garage. There were members of a rival gang at the garage, and someone pistol-whipped him when he arrived. The alleged victim initially identified Quick Bear as one of the people in the garage.

Snyder said in court Wednesday that witness statements led to the decision to dismiss the case and a protection order against Quick Bear, who has a total of eight open files in Pennington County Circuit Court, including the one set to be dismissed.

The most notable case stems from the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, who were found dead on Aug. 20 at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive.

Quick Bear was one of the initial suspects law enforcement listed as persons of interest following the homicides, which the RCPD later stated were gang-related. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services located and arrested Quick Bear on Aug. 24. He was transported to Rapid City on the recently dropped aiding and abetting charge.

Quick Bear is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. An arraignment in that case is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Oct. 6.