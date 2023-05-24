The state dropped a case against a Rapid City man accused of threatening several people with a knife inside a hotel room on Mount Rushmore Road in April.

Louis Pacer, 46, was arrested April 2, the day the incident was alleged. Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Emma Kalkowski-Farrand dismissed the two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon April 18, listing the best interests of justice as the reason.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

The case could potentially be brought against Pacer again, since it was dismissed without prejudice. If a case is dismissed with prejudice, the state cannot revive the charges.

Pacer is held at the Pennington County Jail on a probation violation in an unrelated case. The $3,000 cash only bond Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue set at Pacer's initial appearance was dissolved along with the charges.

The no contact orders in the case banning Pacer from interaction with either of the alleged victims were also dropped.