State drops charges against Nick Tilsen for Mount Rushmore protest

After a 2.5 year-long legal battle, the state has officially dropped all charges against Native American activist and NDN Collective President/CEO Nick Tilsen, who faced significant jail time after he and about 150 others protested President Donald Trump’s Independence Day 2020 visit to Mount Rushmore.

The group used vans and their bodies to block a checkpoint on July 3, 2020 in order to protest the president and the monument while calling for the Black Hills to be returned to the Lakota people.

The event escalated to deputies calling in the National Guard. A Journal reporter observed Guardsmen deploying smoke bombs and deputies using pepper spray. Three hours after the blockade began to form, Tilsen and 15 others were arrested.

The state presented video evidence at Tilsen's preliminary hearing showing him taking a guardsman's shield, and a sheriff's office investigator testified that Tilsen drove at him with his van.

The 16 years and 30 days Tilsen faced in prison vanished when the state filed a dismissal on Nov. 18 of the six charges against Tilsen: Second-degree robbery, two counts of simple assault against law enforcement, obstruction, impeding a highway and disorderly conduct. Originally, he faced over 17 years, but the state dropped a misdemeanor unlawful assembly charge a month after the incident. He said it was a relief to no longer have the charges over his head.

“My case held a mirror up to the so-called legal system, where prosecutors – fueled by white fragility and fear of Indigenous power – wasted years of state resources to intimidate, criminalize, and violate me,” Tilsen said in a statement on Tuesday. “The fact that I’ve gone from facing 17 years in prison to all charges dismissed is not a coincidence or an act of justice – it’s evidence that the charges were bogus from the start. We only won because we had effective tools and a strong network to fight them, and did not back down until we had exhausted the system that was built to exhaust us.”

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo originally prosecuted the case, but the case was transferred to the Minnehaha County Deputy State's Attorney Colleen Moran after Tilsen alleged prosecutorial misconduct on Vargo’s part in 2021.

The change was “absolutely key” to the resolution of the case because Moran isn’t a part of the “West River good old boys’ club,” Tilsen said.

“She wasn’t a part of that whole crew, so she didn’t have the same political vendettas that the current law enforcement and infrastructure had against and towards me. I got the sense that she was fair, like she wanted to look at the merits of the case, and I imagine that she didn't want to go to trial over this,” Tilsen said.

After his lawyers corresponded with Moran, Tilsen agreed to do 30 hours of community service at Wambli Ska Society in Rapid City in exchange for the dismissal. The agreement was not filed with the court or filed in the public record, and Tilsen declined to share the correspondence, citing attorney client privilege.

Tilsen maintains that he doesn’t regret anything he did on July 3, 2020.

“On July 3, 2020, I was standing up for my land and for my people. It was an act of resistance, and I don't have any apologies to anybody for that day. We were standing up for social justice and standing up for our people's human rights and our land rights,” he said.

The Journal reached out to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Vargo’s office and Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office for comment on Tuesday. Lara Roetzel, Pennington County Interim State’’s Attorney directed comments to Minnehaha County, which did not return a request for comment. Vargo’s spokesman said Vargo would likely not comment on the case.