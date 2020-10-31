State election officials take new approaches to voting amid pandemic

“It’s a daily pack in and pack out of equipment, but it’s working quite smoothly,” Ganje said. “People can drop off voter registrations or absentee ballots, and they’re just making it happen out there. It’s been a real lifesaver this year.”

Like other county auditors, Ganje had some of her regular poll workers decline to work the 2020 primary or general election, mostly because they were older and at high risk of complications from the coronavirus.

Ganje was aware of a state law that allows South Dakota high school students to get an excused absence from school to help out at the polls, but she had never faced a shortage of workers before.

Suddenly in need of more staff on Election Day, Ganje approached a government teacher at the local high school and is now set to receive help from eight students who will be let out of school to work the election. Those who are 18 or older can perform all electoral duties; those under 18 can perform tasks such as guiding voters through the polls, running errands or disinfecting voting equipment.

“We hope it’s a super experience for them,” Ganje said. “I think it’s exciting to see the interest from the younger ones to pitch in and help, and hopefully we’ll hold to them in the future, getting them interested early in voting and elections.”