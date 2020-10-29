 Skip to main content
State Football Playoff Scores
State Football Playoff Scores

  • Updated
High School Football

Thursday's Scores

Class 11AAA

Quarterfinal

Brandon Valley 43, Aberdeen Central 8

Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 15

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 6

Class 11AA

Quarterfinal

Brookings 45, Spearfish 0

Huron 20, Sturgis Brown 14

Pierre 34, Mitchell 27

Yankton 41, Douglas 7

Class 11A

Quarterfinal

Canton 21, Milbank 10

Madison 40, Dakota Valley 7

Tea Area def. Lennox, forfeit

West Central 16, Dell Rapids 14

Class 11B

Quarterfinal

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 42, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Mobridge-Pollock 20, St. Thomas More 9

Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

Winner 30, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Class 9AA

Quarterfinal

Hamlin 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Florence/Henry 22

Platte-Geddes 17, Hanson 8

Viborg-Hurley 58, Rapid City Central 6

Class 9A

Quarterfinal

Canistota 50, Philip 0

Howard 56, Castlewood 13

Wall 42, Lyman 20

Warner 20, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 14

Class 9B

Quarterfinal

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Faith 22

Herreid/Selby Area 30, Colman-Egan 0

Kadoka Area 42, Scotland 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Corsica/Stickney 0

