State Football Playoffs

No. 9 McCook Central/Montrose at No. 1 Winner, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Woon./Wess. Sp./San. Cent. at No. 2 Brodgewater-Emery/Ethan, 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Thomas More at No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson at No. 4 Sioux Valley, 6 p.m.

9AA

No. 8 Rapid City Christian at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley, 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Arlington/lake Preston at No. 2 Hamlin, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Florence/Henry at No. 3 Lemmon/McIntosh, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Hanson at No. 4 Platte-Geddes, 6 p.m.

9A

No. 8 Castlewood at No. 1 Howard, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Philip at No. 4 Canistota/Freeman, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Lyman at No. 2 Wall, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Ipswich/Edmunds Central at No. 3 Warner, 6 p.m.

9B

No. 8 Scotland at No. 1 Kadoka Area, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Colman-Egan at No. 2 Herreid/Sleby Area, 5 p.m.