State Football Scores
agate

State Football Scores

  • Updated
Football Semifinals

Kadoka Area fans cheer on the Kougars as they come back to score a touchdown against Dell Rapids St. Mary in the final quarter on Friday in Kadoka during the Class 9B semifinals.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

High School football

Friday's Scores

Class 11AAA

Semifinal

Brandon Valley 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28

Harrisburg 21, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 19

Class 11AA

Semifinal

Brookings 45, Huron 6

Pierre 21, Yankton 12

Class 11A

Semifinal

Canton 14, West Central 6

Tea Area 37, Madison 14

Class 11B

Semifinal

Bridgewater-Emery 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Winner 28, Sioux Valley 14

Class 9AA

Semifinal

Hamlin 28, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Platte-Geddes 28, Viborg-Hurley 22

Class 9A

Semifinal

Canistota 12, Howard 7

Warner 26, Wall 0

Class 9B

Semifinal

Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, Kadoka Area 28

Wolsey-Wessington 20, Herreid/Selby Area 14

