State Football Scores

High School football
Friday's Scores
Class 11AAA
Semifinal
Brandon Valley 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28
Harrisburg 21, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 19
Class 11AA
Semifinal
Brookings 45, Huron 6
Pierre 21, Yankton 12
Class 11A
Semifinal
Canton 14, West Central 6
Tea Area 37, Madison 14
Class 11B
Semifinal
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Winner 28, Sioux Valley 14
Class 9AA
Semifinal
Hamlin 28, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Platte-Geddes 28, Viborg-Hurley 22
Class 9A
Semifinal
Canistota 12, Howard 7
Warner 26, Wall 0
Class 9B
Semifinal
Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, Kadoka Area 28
Wolsey-Wessington 20, Herreid/Selby Area 14
