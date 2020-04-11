State identifies 90 new cases Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are 90 new cases of coronavirus in South Dakota Saturday morning.

This is the most new cases in any single day, after 89 new cases were identified Friday.

The state has a total of 626 cases now with 189 of those already recovered. There have been 33 people hospitalized and six people have died.

West River cases remained steady with eight in Pennington, nine in Lawrence, one in Meade and one in Fall River counties.

The vast majority of the cases in South Dakota are in Minnehaha County with 438 of the 626 cases located there. It isn't known how many of the 90 new cases are related to the Smithfield Foods plant, but Friday that total was at 190.

Because so many cases are centered around a single employer, the age range of the cases in South Dakota are skewing younger, as well

The state has seen 297 cases in patients under 40 years old. The 50-59 age ground has another 126 patients. Only 96 patients in South Dakota have been over 60.