State identifies more than 100 new cases Sunday

Minnehaha County was the site of 89 of the 104 new positive tests for COVID-19 Sunday morning. This is the first time the state has reported more than 100 new infections in one day after 90 new cases were announced Saturday and 89 new cases were identified Friday.

The state has a total of 730 cases now with 197 of those already recovered - up eight from Saturday. There have been 43 people hospitalized - up 10 from Saturday - and six people have died.

West River cases remained steady with eight in Pennington, nine in Lawrence, one in Meade and one in Fall River counties.

The vast majority of the cases in South Dakota are in Minnehaha County with 527 of the 730 cases located there. After receiving a letter from Gov. Kristi Noem and SIoux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken requesting a two-week suspension of production, Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that they will shut down production indefinitely Wednesday after processing inventory Monday and Tuesday.