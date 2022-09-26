State increases murder charges against Bear Robe

The state will not seek the death penalty against a 19-year-old accused of shooting another 19-year-old at the Grand Gateway Hotel in March, but the state is pursuing more severe charges.

On Aug. 10, a grand jury updated Quincy Bear Robe’s charges from second-degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm to first-degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm. Bear Robe’s new charges were read to him in court on Monday afternoon.

His lawyer, John Murphy, said he is not aware why the state increased the charges and did not have a comment on the increase. The Journal contacted the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office for comment, but did not hear back.

This is the second time since the March 19 incident that Bear Robe’s charges have increased. The first was in April, after Myron Pourier died from his injuries following the March 19 shooting. A grand jury updated Bear Robe’s charges from aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm to second-degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm.

The latest update doesn’t take second-degree murder off the table. Second-degree murder is listed on the new indictment as an alternative count, meaning if Bear Robe is not convicted of first-degree murder, he could be convicted of second-degree murder.

First-degree murder is a class A felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison and a maximum of the death penalty and up to a $50,000 fine. Second-degree murder is a class B felony with a mandatory life in prison sentence and up to a $50,000 fine.

On Friday, Deputy State’s Attorney Rachel Lindsay filed a notice declaring the state will not seek the death penalty against Bear Robe if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

The next hearing scheduled for Bear Robe is an evidentiary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to address a motion his lawyer filed in June stating law enforcement violated Bear Robe’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure by lacking reasonable suspicion to believe criminal activity was afoot, or probable cause to believe a crime had been committed, prior to seizing, detaining and arresting Bear Robe.

The location of Pourier's death garnered national attention when Connie Uhre, one of the Grand Gateway Hotel owners, made comments on Facebook stating that Native Americans would be banned from the hotel’s property and Cheers Lounge after the shooting. Bear Robe is Native American, as was Pourier.

NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization based in Rapid City, filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedly attempted to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied.

Uhre has since been charged with three counts of simple assault after video footage showed her spraying demonstrators with a cleaning product on May 27. She’s scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17.