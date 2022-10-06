State indicts 6 in double homicide, 3 in tribal custody

After the shooting deaths of two men in north Rapid City in August, a grand jury has now charged six people for involvement in the deaths.

Petan Milk, 37, and Joseph Standing Bear, 29, were both found shot dead Aug. 20 at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive in an incident law enforcement has stated was likely gang-related.

A Sept. 8 indictment charges 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear, 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird, 40-year-old Benita Cisneros, 41-year-old Erin Provancial, 26-year-old Montell Olivera and 19–year-old Dillon Wilson.

Quick Bear, Cisneros and Provancial appeared before Judge Craig Pfiefle in Pennington County Court on Thursday via video conference from the jail.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Roetzel said Olivera, Yellow Bird and Wilson are in tribal custody on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, and the state is working on extraditing them. However, they are facing tribal charges as well.

As Pfiefle asked Cisneros the standard question of her age and if she can understand English, she and Quick Bear laughed. The three smirked again at the question when the judge asked Provancial. Throughout the hearing, Quick Bear laid his head on the table in front of him, picking it up occasionally and to answer the judge’s questions.

Roeztel read the charges to the three co-defendants: two counts each of aiding and abetting first-degree murder and one count each of conspiracy to commit murder.

Aiding and abetting first-degree murder is a class A felony with two options for a sentence: life in prison or the death penalty. The court can also impose up to a $50,000 fine. Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder is a class B felony punishable by a mandatory life sentence and up to a $50,000 fine.

Cisneros, Quick Bear, and Provancial all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are represented by court-appointed attorneys. Paul Pietz represents Cisneros. Matthew Stephens represents Quick Bear and Ilisja Duffy represents Provancial.

It is unclear exactly what role Quick Bear, Cisneros, Provincial and the other defendants had in the deaths of the two men, as the court files are sealed. Law enforcement has noted that the crime is likely gang-related and the Rapid City Police Department identified Cisneros as the driver of a getaway vehicle.

In the days immediately following the deaths, local law enforcement originally asked the public for their help locating Yellow Bird, Quick Bear, and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services arrested Yellow Bird and Cisneros on Aug. 23 and Quick Bear the following day. Janis and Provancial were arrested in Sioux Falls along with an escaped prisoner. Janis’ status in the legal system is unclear due to her being a minor.

When Provanical was arrested, it was on an unrelated warrant, but law enforcement stated she was wanted for questioning in the homicides, but the state’s interest in her increased, evidenced by her name’s inclusion in the indictment.

The three's defense attorney's opted to delay their arguments for bail until they receive more information on the case, including law enforcement reports. Roetzel said the state is still working on sorting through evidence, including cell phones and social media.

The next court date in the case is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 3.