State issues air quality warning for parts of Rapid City due to dust

RAPID CITY, SD—An air quality alert has been issued for Rapid City west of the area commonly referred to as ‘The Gap’. The alert is issued by the South Dakota Department of Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

The air quality alert for dust is issued for the time period of 3 p.m. this afternoon (Friday) until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting Northwest winds will increase to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph late this afternoon. The winds will subside early Saturday morning.

The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites.

Hourly dust concentrations are available on the DENR web page http://denr.sd.gov/des/aq/aarealtime.aspx

