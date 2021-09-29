State lawmakers want more information on Gov. Noem's meeting with state official who later lost her job

South Dakota Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike said Wednesday they want more details from Gov. Kristi Noem's administration on a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.

In response to the report from The Associated Press this week, the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee will look into the matter when it meets at the end of October, according to the committee chairman, state Sen. Kyle Schoenfish. The Republican governor has dismissed the report as an attack on her family, but lawmakers from within her party said they want answers from her administration on what happened.

Schoenfish, a Republican, said the committee is still working out the details of how it will address the issue. Republicans, who hold super-majorities in the Legislature, will ultimately determine how far-ranging the inquiry is.