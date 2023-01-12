State: Officer justified in shooting Rapid City man

The police officer who shot and killed a Rapid City man in an apartment building hallway in November 2022 was justified, according to a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation summary report released on Thursday, almost exactly two months after the shooting.

James Murphy, 58, died on Nov. 18 with two gunshot wounds and a self-inflicted stab wound after an police officer responded to a early morning 911 call from a resident in an apartment complex at 330 Philadelphia St. saying Murphy was running up and down the halls of the fifth floor, hearing voices and thinking that the cops were trying to kill him.

According to the four-page summary of the investigation by DCI agents and a Meade County Sheriff's Office investigator, security footage from the apartment building showed Murphy stabbing himself twice before an officer arrived three minutes after the 911 call. Resident and family interviews revealed that Murphy had a history of mental health issues and episodes in the building where he lived, causing neighbors to fear him.

According to the officer, when he got to the apartment building, he entered the first door into entryway to find the second door locked. He unlocked the door with a key from the first responder lock box, replaced the key and then went into the building.

As soon as he entered, he saw Murphy across the lobby from him holding a knife, he told investigators. Before Murphy ran toward him with the knife raised, he called out to him by his first name, which dispatch had given him. The officer tried to run back into the entryway as Murphy charged towards him and then lunged at him.

The officer then shot Murphy, hitting him in the arm. Murphy got chest-to-chest with the officer, who ended up pushed into a corner of the entryway with his back against the wall. A struggle ensued. The officer tried to shoot and then he felt Murphy's hands run down his arm and onto his pistol. He pulled away and shot the second round, hitting Murphy in the head.

The officer administered first aid to Murphy until more police and medical units got there, but Murphy was pronounced dead at the hospital. During the struggle in the entryway, the officer thought he had been stabbed, but after removing his bullet-proof vest, he did not find any injuries.

Apartment footage referenced in the report but not available to the public showed Murphy went out of his fifth floor apartment around 5 a.m. that morning, about 20 minutes before the 911 call. He had a knife in his hand and started knocking on doors and attempting to get into other apartments. At one point, he stabbed himself in the stomach.

He went down to the lobby where a person who ultimately witnessed the shooting was at, and stabbed himself again and paced around the lobby. The report says the footage showing the shooting was consistent with the officer's story.

Murphy's autopsy showed two gunshot wounds and one stab wound. No alcohol was found in his system. A drug screen detected marijuana. The officer tested negative for any substances.

Rapid City Asst. Police Chief Scott Sitts, said on Thursday that he's "incredibly grateful our officer was not hurt or fatally injured as a result of this frightening knife attack."

"The thorough and detailed DCI report provides a window into the wide variety of dangers out law enforcement officers face each and every day. We are proud of the men and women of the RCPD who, despite the risks, continue to protect and serve the community," Sitts said, adding the department's thanks to DCI and the South Dakota Attorney General's Office detailed review of the incident.

As a standard, DCI investigates when an officer shoots a citizen, and the attorney general's office reviews the investigation.

The officer returned to work on Dec. 8 after being cleared by the department's in-house psychologist. The name of the officer has not yet been released.