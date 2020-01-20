State park revenue declines

PIERRE — South Dakota state parks and recreation areas brought in less revenue in 2019 compared to the prior year.

Final numbers from the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission show fewer paid visitors and campers. Revenue dropped 4% overall.

Parks division Al Nedved attributes the attendance downturn to rain and flooding last season. Many state campgrounds saw declines, including the lower Francis Case area which was off 59 percent.

KELO-TV reports sales of hunting and fishing licenses were down in 2019.

-- Journal staff and wire reports

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0